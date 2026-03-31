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Usha Vance Paralyzed By Question of Support For MAGA Cult

Usha Vance’s Brain Reboots After Question About MAGA Support

An interview of Second Lady Usha Vance provided a startling moment for her, concerning the level of her support for MAGA politics. 

Published on March 31, 2026
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Source: JEFF KOWALSKY / Getty

Usha Vance was caught off guard by a question during a recent interview on NBC, which aimed to find out just how supportive she is of the “Make America Great Again” agenda of President Donald Trump and her husband, Vice President JD Vance.

The interview, conducted by NBC News correspondent Katie Snow, was aired last Friday (March 27). Vance stated that she was deeply invested in her husband’s career. “I really care greatly about JD’s success, that I want him to be able to pursue the ideas that he thinks are really going to help people live better lives, especially people like where he came from. And so we’re having a good time doing it,” she said.

Snow then asked, “Do you own a MAGA hat?” Usha Vance’s reaction was one of surprise. “Um,” she began, pausing to try to respond before replying, “I don’t really own any hats. I think I have a Disneyland hat, I want to say.” That was followed by a bit of nervous laughter. Snow replied, “I just wondered,” to which Vance replied quickly, “Not a hat lady.”

Usha Vance’s perspective has been noticeably less pronounced during her husband’s ascendancy in the Republican Party and as Vice President. The interview came before the launch of her new podcast, Storytime With The Second Lady, aimed at encouraging young people to read.

Vance is expecting the couple’s fourth child, a boy, which was announced in late January. She also spoke about not being asked to conform (she had been a registered Democrat until 2014, and voted for her husband when he ran for the Senate)) despite not fully being aligned on the policy ideas the GOP puts forth.

“I do feel very comfortable in that no one has ever asked me to engage in any kind of litmus test on anything. And what I’ve found is that I was myself in 2014. I can be myself today. And I feel very comfortable in that world,” she said at one point in the 30-minute interview.

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