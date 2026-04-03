GOAT Launches Sneakers.com To Sell Kicks At A Huge Discount

Source: press handout / GOAT

It’s been obvious for the past few years that the sneaker reselling game has been dying and while some hype has returned for certain Jordan releases reminiscent of the game in its heyday, things are getting so dire that even GOAT is beginning to move product at a hugely discounted price.

According to Hypebeast, GOAT just rolled out its new e-commerce website Sneakers.com, which will offer a wide variety of sneakers at damn near half their retail prices. Now before y’all go and get excited, don’t expect to see any Travis Scott x Jordans or Off-White Nikes for $100. But you’ll still be able to get some pretty cool non-grails for a steal compared to other websites, and with the way Cheeto Jesus is cratering the economy and creating havoc overseas that puts holes in your pocket over here, who doesn’t want to get anything for cheaper nowadays?

Per Hypebeast:

On Sneakers.com, you can find a newer model, like the adidas AE1, or even a classic like the Air Jordan 1 High for as low as $60 USD. A wide range of general release models and classic silhouettes go even lower, between $25-$30 USD, and on the higher end, variants with more prestige run between $100-$200 USD.

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With prices so low, the site’s discreet 2025 soft launch had sneaker enthusiasts rushing to find out if the mysterious platform was even legitimate. In r/Sneakers on Reddit, a year-old thread asking “Is Sneakers.com a reliable site?” is riddled with doubts. One user replied, “If it seems too good to be true, then it is,” while another said, “lol went to the website and everything on sale and sus looking.”

People have no problem wearing bootleg Off-White x Air Jordan 1s in the streets, but y’all wanna make sure the brick Air Jordan 1 lows on your feet are authentic? Come on, b.

Will you be copping any kicks off of GOAT’s Sneakers.com? Let us know your thoughts on their latest endeavor in the comments section below.