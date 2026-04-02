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Hot Boy Turk Open To Squash Beef On Juvenile & Mannie Podcast

Hot Boy Turk Open To Squashing Beef On Juvenile & Mannie Fresh’s Podcast

Hot Boy Turk confirms that he would be open to sitting down on Juvenile and Mannie Fresh's podcast to settle their differences.

Published on April 2, 2026
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Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Hot Boy Turk is open to turning a new leaf with Juvenile and Mannie Fresh.

During a conversation with Hip-Hop Wired, the Hot Boy rapper talked about growth in his latest single “Joseph.” He opens up about his mental health after being released from prison.

“That record was overdue. Sometimes, you battle your spiritual side and your fleshly side. There was a moment when I said, ‘You know what, man, I’m older now, I ain’t getting no younger. It’s time for people to just start seeing the better side of me.'”

He also spoke about his battle with addiction and the challenge it was to get sober.

“I kicked my habit when I was in jail. Fighting heroin and cocaine addiction is not an easy thing to stop. It’s not just a mental thing, people that don’t understand may just say just quit, that ain’t somthing you can just quit. I battled with it for so long for 8 years. I caught my situation and prayed to God and told him the only way I would start doing drugs is if it was life-threatening. That’s when the situation with the SWAT team came in and it was a shootout with the police, That was a blessing in disguise.”

Later in the conversation, Hot Boy Turk confirms that he would be open to sitting down on Juvenile and Mannie Fresh’s podcast to settle their differences.

“I’m always open to a conversation. I think people get the wrong interpretation of me. I’m gonna speak my mind on whatever I stand on, and they know that. I’m always open to a conversation. Even before it hit the line, I’m hitting their line like we need to have a conversation.”

Check out the full clip below.

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