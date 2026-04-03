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Meek Mill

Meek Mill Snaps In New Freestyle, Proving He Still Got That Dog In Him

Meek Mill just reminded the world why they rock with him in the first place with his latest freestyle.

Published on April 3, 2026
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Meek Mill just reminded the world why they rock with him in the first place with his latest freestyle.

Right out the gate, the Philadelphia rapper delivered hungry bars, showing he’s still in peak form, “what you know about fighting for your freedom, calling out for help, nobody answer when you need them.”

Fans are calling this a reminder that Meek can always tap back into the mode from his early days.

One user online wrote, “Social media trolling aside, Meek one of the goat’s of just rapping. Freestyles and all, you can tell his background of just rapping on the corner as a hit never left. Boy can rap man lol.”

Shortly after, Meek followed up with a second freestyle, this time over a familiar beat. The Dream Chasers rapper revisited his biggest record, “Dreams and Nightmares,” delivering some new bars over the beat.

Taking on a sequel to one of the most loved tracks in Hip-Hop is always risky, as fans rarely embrace follow-ups to classic records. Still, Meek appeared confident enough to revisit a song that helped define his career.

Outside of the freestyles, Meek has also been quick to shut down criticism. Recently, Charlamagne Tha God claimed the rapper never fully bounced back following his beef with Drake.

He responded back, calling cap, “Since Drake beef I dropped tape 3x platinum… peta double platinum… Blue Notes 1 and 2 platinum… Uptown Vibes…. What’s Free feat Jay-Z… F*ck O Me ft Cardi B platinum. I’m goof with Drake and Jay-Z as far as I know… keep me out this weak a** sh*t.”

Meek Mill is proving he’s still locked in and is ready to remind fans why he remains one of the most respected MCs in the game.

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