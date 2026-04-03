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J. Cole

J. Cole Takes His Talents To The Chinese Basketball Association

J. Cole is making what appears to be his final run in professional basketball. 

Published on April 3, 2026
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J. Cole is making what appears to be his final run in professional basketball. 

The 41-year-old rapper has officially joined the Chinese Basketball Association, signing with the Nanjing Monkey Kings. The organization released a statement announcing Cole’s arrival, noting that he plans to play point guard.

Shortly after news broke, videos surfaced of the Fayetteville MC getting shots up as he prepared for his debut. The Nanjing Monkey Kings had a game later that day, though Cole did not appear in the matchup.

This marks the Born Sinner rapper’s third stint playing basketball overseas. In 2022, Cole suited up for the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League, continuing his long-standing passion for the sport.

Outside of basketball, Cole has also announced The Fall-Off Tour. During the rollout, he finally appeared on Cam’ron’s podcast, fulfilling his promise. 

During their conversation, Cole revealed that Kendrick Lamar was originally featured on two songs from The Fall-Off before the project was leaked. He also mentioned that the leak happened around the time Kendrick delivered his infamous “Big 3” verse on Metro Boomin’s “Like That.”

“I had The Fall-Off finished. I probably had to tweak a couple of mixes. At that time, I had been working on The Fall-Off, which was done, and by the way, somebody leaked it. He was on two joints.”

With one last run on the court, J. Cole continues to balance both of his passions.

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