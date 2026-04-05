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President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

Taking to his Truth Social network, President Donald Trump issued an expletive-laden demand towards Iran on Easter Sunday.

Published on April 5, 2026
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President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform and delivered a stark message to Iran, using harsh language and warning of an uptick in aggression. In the Truth Social post, President Donald Trump appeared to deliberately use language aimed at worshippers of Islam by using a familiar phrase and demanding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

On Easter (April 5) at 8:30 AM ET, President Donald Trump wrote the following:

Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like itIII Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump often uses Truth Social to address not only his supporters and deliver notes on policy matters, but also to direct ire towards those he views as his enemies. With the ongoing conflict in Iran impacting oil prices around the globe, gas prices in the United States have balooned and many Americans are feeling the hit to their pockets.

What makes this message especially interesting is that Iran, for its part, has remained defiant in keeping the vital Strait of Hormuz closed to American tankers. This comes after Iran shot down a F-15 Eagle warplane, with both men eventually rescued by American special forces.

President Trump also wrote on Friday that if Iran does not come to the table to make a deal and open the strait, a 10-day deadline he initially shared on March 26 will be set to expire on Monday (April 6).

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote.

In an eight-minute phone interview with Axios, Trump shared that he is in negotiations with Iranian officials, once more aiming at the threat of a larger onslaught.

“There is a good chance, but if they don’t make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there,” the president said during the call.

According to a report from Al Jazeera, 2,076 people have been killed, and 26,500 injuries have been reported.

There have been reactions to President Donald Trump’s Easter message popping up on X. We’ve got some of them listed below.

Photo: Getty

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