President Donald Trump Shuts Down Health Rumors With A Round Of Golf

President Donald Trump and the ongoing chatter of his health and mental state found their way into trending news streams this past weekend. While it later came out that President Donald Trump was not admitted to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, other questions have since been sparked in the wake of the happenings on Easter Sunday.

As reported by TMZ, President Donald Trump was upright and well according to photos from Easter Sunday, debunking the chatter that he was hospitalized at Walter Reed. One photographer took to social media and traveled to Bethesda, Md., where Walter Reed is positioned, and saw no motorcades or road blockages.

Further fueling speculation was the absence of President Trump from planned Easter church events, with the White House going essentially radio-silent on his whereabouts. However, instead of visiting churches, Trump took to his eponymously named golf club in the Washington suburb of Sterling, Va.

With Trump gaining the ire of many with his divisive Easter Sunday message on Truth Social, aiming threats at Iran’s infrastructure, it appears he is unapologetic in his stance and plans to levy an assault at 8 PM ET on the region per a deadline he set earlier this year.

Online, especially on X, President Donald Trump is facing criticism for skipping out on Easter festivities instead of hitting the links and for his message to Iran.

Those comments can be found below.

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Photo: Getty