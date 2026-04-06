Mark Hamill Teams Up With LEGO To Speak With Builders
Here’s How You Can Talk To Lego’s New J.E.D.I., Mark Hamill
- LEGO appoints Mark Hamill as Junior Executive Director of Information (J.E.D.I.) to share building advice for LEGO SMART Play.
- LEGO SMART Play sets feature interactive elements like SMART Bricks and SMART Tags to bring Star Wars stories to life.
- Builders can call a hotline on April 8 to hear recordings from Hamill or potentially video chat with the legendary actor.
Hey Star Wars fan, did you ever want to speak with an actual Jedi? Well, LEGO is giving a few lucky builders an opportunity to speak with the most legendary Jedi Knight of them all, Mark Hamill.
The Lego Group announced it is joining forces with actor Mark Hamill, best known for his iconic role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movie franchise, bringing him on as their new Junior Executive Director of Information (J.E.D.I.)!
As part of his new position, Hamill will serve as a personal guide to builders as they explore the world of LEGO Star Wars SMART Play, sharing his tips for mastering the creative forces within this innovative play experience, according to a press release.
On April 8, Mark Hamill will be standing by to connect with a few lucky LEGO builders who call 1-877-80-ASK-MARK. Some will hear voice recordings from the legendary actor sharing building advice for LEGO SMART Play, while a lucky few will actually get a chance to video chat with the galaxy’s greatest Jedi Knight.
“My family and I have always loved LEGO Star Wars sets,” said Mark Hamill. “So I take my role as Junior Executive Director of Information (J.E.D.I.) very seriously. These new sets bring so much joy to kids and parents alike and I’m happy to offer some tips on how the galaxy plays back with LEGO SMART Play. What would Luke say to Vader? Who’s singing karaoke in the Cantina? No matter the question, it’s my job to make sure you know all the fun ways the galaxy plays back.”
LEGO SMART Play is the latest innovation from the LEGO Group, taking play to another level with the introduction of its new “Smart Brick” that brings LEGO sets to life by empowering kids to tell their own stories.
Here is a breakdown of all of the LEGO SMART Play Star Wars sets below:
LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter™ building set
- Age: 8+
- Price: $69.99
- Pieces: 473
- 1x LEGO SMART Brick, 1x LEGO SMART Minifigure featuring Darth Vader, 1x SMART
TAG featuring the TIE Fighter
LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: Luke’s Red Five X-Wing™ building set
- Age: 6+
- Price: $89.99
- Pieces: 584
- 1x LEGO SMART Brick, 2x LEGO SMART Minifigure featuring Luke Skywalker and
Princess Leia, 5x SMART TAGS featuring the X-wing, Imperial turret, transporter,
command center and R2-D2 accessories
LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: Throne Room Duel & A-Wing™ building set
- Age: 9+
- Price: $159.99
- Pieces: 962
- 2x LEGO SMART Brick, 3x LEGO SMART Minifigure featuring Luke Skywalker, Emperor
Palpatine, Darth Vader, 5x SMART TAGS featuring an A-wing, throne, Death Star turret
and Lightsaber™ duels (2x tags)
LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: Luke’s Landspeeder™ building set
- Age: 6+
- Price: $39.99
- Pieces: 215
- 1x LEGO SMART Minifigure Luke Skywalker™, 1x SMART Tag featuring Luke’s
Landspeeder
LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: Yoda’s Hut and Jedi Training building set
- Age: 8+
- Price: $69.99
- Pieces: 440
- 2x LEGO SMART Minifigures featuring Luke Skywalker™ and Yoda™, 2x SMART Tags
featuring force training and cooking
LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: AT-ST™ Attack on Endor building set
- Age: 8+
- Price: $49.99
- Pieces: 347
- 1x LEGO SMART Minifigure featuring Wicket™, 2x SMART Tags featuring the AT-ST
and Speeder Bike
LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: Mos Eisley Cantina™ building set
- Age: 8+
- Price: $79.99
- Pieces: 666
- 2x LEGO SMART Minifigures featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi™ and Greedo™, 3x SMART
Tags featuring Dewback, karaoke and drink mixing
LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: Millennium Falcon™ building set
- Age: 9+
- Price: $99.99
- Pieces: 885
- 4x LEGO SMART Minifigures featuring Chewbacca™, Han Solo™, C-3PO™ and Luke
Skywalker™, 4x SMART Tags featuring the Millennium Falcon, Hyperspace, Lightsaber
and fuel container
You can buy the LEGO SMART Play Star Wars sets at LEGO store locations and the company’s website.
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