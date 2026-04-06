Here’s How You Can Talk To Lego’s New J.E.D.I., Mark Hamill

LEGO appoints Mark Hamill as Junior Executive Director of Information (J.E.D.I.) to share building advice for LEGO SMART Play.

LEGO SMART Play sets feature interactive elements like SMART Bricks and SMART Tags to bring Star Wars stories to life.

Builders can call a hotline on April 8 to hear recordings from Hamill or potentially video chat with the legendary actor.

Lego / Mark Hamill

Hey Star Wars fan, did you ever want to speak with an actual Jedi? Well, LEGO is giving a few lucky builders an opportunity to speak with the most legendary Jedi Knight of them all, Mark Hamill.

The Lego Group announced it is joining forces with actor Mark Hamill, best known for his iconic role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movie franchise, bringing him on as their new Junior Executive Director of Information (J.E.D.I.)!

As part of his new position, Hamill will serve as a personal guide to builders as they explore the world of LEGO Star Wars SMART Play, sharing his tips for mastering the creative forces within this innovative play experience, according to a press release.

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On April 8, Mark Hamill will be standing by to connect with a few lucky LEGO builders who call 1-877-80-ASK-MARK. Some will hear voice recordings from the legendary actor sharing building advice for LEGO SMART Play, while a lucky few will actually get a chance to video chat with the galaxy’s greatest Jedi Knight.

“My family and I have always loved LEGO Star Wars sets,” said Mark Hamill. “So I take my role as Junior Executive Director of Information (J.E.D.I.) very seriously. These new sets bring so much joy to kids and parents alike and I’m happy to offer some tips on how the galaxy plays back with LEGO SMART Play. What would Luke say to Vader? Who’s singing karaoke in the Cantina? No matter the question, it’s my job to make sure you know all the fun ways the galaxy plays back.”

Lego / Mark Hamill

LEGO SMART Play is the latest innovation from the LEGO Group, taking play to another level with the introduction of its new “Smart Brick” that brings LEGO sets to life by empowering kids to tell their own stories.

Here is a breakdown of all of the LEGO SMART Play Star Wars sets below:

LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter™ building set

Age: 8+

Price: $69.99

Pieces: 473

1x LEGO SMART Brick, 1x LEGO SMART Minifigure featuring Darth Vader, 1x SMART

TAG featuring the TIE Fighter

LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: Luke’s Red Five X-Wing™ building set

Age: 6+

Price: $89.99

Pieces: 584

1x LEGO SMART Brick, 2x LEGO SMART Minifigure featuring Luke Skywalker and

Princess Leia, 5x SMART TAGS featuring the X-wing, Imperial turret, transporter,

command center and R2-D2 accessories

LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: Throne Room Duel & A-Wing™ building set

Age: 9+

Price: $159.99

Pieces: 962

2x LEGO SMART Brick, 3x LEGO SMART Minifigure featuring Luke Skywalker, Emperor

Palpatine, Darth Vader, 5x SMART TAGS featuring an A-wing, throne, Death Star turret

and Lightsaber™ duels (2x tags)

LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: Luke’s Landspeeder™ building set

Age: 6+

Price: $39.99

Pieces: 215

1x LEGO SMART Minifigure Luke Skywalker™, 1x SMART Tag featuring Luke’s

Landspeeder

LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: Yoda’s Hut and Jedi Training building set

Age: 8+

Price: $69.99

Pieces: 440

2x LEGO SMART Minifigures featuring Luke Skywalker™ and Yoda™, 2x SMART Tags

featuring force training and cooking

LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: AT-ST™ Attack on Endor building set

Age: 8+

Price: $49.99

Pieces: 347

1x LEGO SMART Minifigure featuring Wicket™, 2x SMART Tags featuring the AT-ST

and Speeder Bike

LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: Mos Eisley Cantina™ building set

Age: 8+

Price: $79.99

Pieces: 666

2x LEGO SMART Minifigures featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi™ and Greedo™, 3x SMART

Tags featuring Dewback, karaoke and drink mixing

LEGO® Star Wars™ SMART Play™: Millennium Falcon™ building set

Age: 9+

Price: $99.99

Pieces: 885

4x LEGO SMART Minifigures featuring Chewbacca™, Han Solo™, C-3PO™ and Luke

Skywalker™, 4x SMART Tags featuring the Millennium Falcon, Hyperspace, Lightsaber

and fuel container

You can buy the LEGO SMART Play Star Wars sets at LEGO store locations and the company’s website.