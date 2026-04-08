Subscribe
Close
kanye west

Kanye West Former Body Guard Demanding Close To $1 Million

Kanye West is facing yet another legal issue as a former security guard claims he is owed money.

Published on April 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kanye West Adidas Nike
Source: Kanye West Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production / Kanye West Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production To The US

Kanye West is facing yet another legal issue as a former security guard claims he is owed money.

According to TMZ, Jonothan Monroe, who worked as West’s security guard in 2021, alleges that he was never fully paid for his services. Monroe also claims he was not compensated for overtime hours while working for the Chicago rapper.

In court documents, Monroe is seeking $850,000 in damages. The breakdown reportedly includes $7,725 for unpaid overtime, $37,620 in lost wages, $500,000 in lost earnings, and $100,000 for emotional distress. He is also requesting an additional $100,000 in punitive damages.

In the lawsuit, Monroe claims he attempted to collect the money he says he was owed but was never properly compensated. He also alleged that West once asked him to fill up his Lamborghini with gas but did not provide funds to cover the expense. 

“When I asked for cash or use of his credit card to cover the expense, [Kanye] walked away from me without a response.”

This marks another instance of a former employee accusing West of unpaid wages. Previously ex-employee Tony Saxon filed an unrelated lawsuit seeking $140,000 in damages.

Outside of the legal disputes, West also recently faced issues overseas. The BULLY rapper was reportedly denied entry into the United Kingdom despite being booked as a headliner for Wireless Festival 2026.

The situation quickly escalated after the announcement, with major brands, including Pepsi, reportedly backing out of their sponsorships, ultimately leading to the festivals cancellation.

Related Tags

Kanye West lawsuit

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event

    Offset Hospitalized After Shooting Near Florida Casino

    Bossip
    Blessed Beauties x Easter 2026

    God’s Favorites! A Gallery Of Blessed & Highly Favored Beauties Who Looked Like Answered Prayers On Easter Sunday 2026

    Bossip
    PGA Championship - Round Two

    Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red Apparel Explodes After DUI Arrest, Here’s What We Know About The Brand

    Cassius Life
    Warner Bros Discovery

    Hollywood’s Next Mega-Merger Comes With Global Strings Attached

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trick Daddy’s Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 9
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Jake Paul Aims To Respond To Druski With Blackface?

    Comment
    Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

    Comment
    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks
    6 Items
    GALLERY  |  Written By Weso

    Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

    Comment
    Trending
    25 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kristi Noem “Blindsided” By Her Husband Byron Noem’s Cross-Dressing Schenanigans, Social Media Has All The Jokes

    Comment
    US-POLITICS-TRUMP
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

    Comment
    2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

    Comment
    Tekashi 6ix9ine
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    King Troll Is Home: 6ix9ine Celebrates Prison Release At Florida Strip Club

    Comment
    DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    DaBaby Checks Fan For Painting Of His Daughters

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close