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50 Cent Bringing His Story To Hulu With New Docuseries

50 Cent is taking a brief break from trolling to focus on a new docuseries set to land in Hulu.

Published on April 8, 2026
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50 Cent is taking a brief break from trolling to focus on a new docuseries set to land in Hulu.

After previously releasing a Netflix docuseries centered on the downfall of Diddy, the New York rapper is now turning the camera on his own story. The upcoming series will reportedly highlight how 50 Cent rose “from the streets of Queens to global cultural dominance.”

The project is directed by Mandon Lovett, who has contributed to several documentaries and docuseries including French Montana: For Khadija, Boys In Blue, and Origins Of Hip-Hop.

Hulu has officially picked up the series, which will chronicle 50 Cent’s rise from his early days in Queens becoming one of Hip-Hop’s most successful artists and entrepreneurs. As of now, there has been no announcement regarding the docuseries’ official title or release date.

In related news, 50 Cent has also turned his ongoing jabs at Diddy into something positive. The rapper recently donated a portion of proceeds connected to his Netflix documentary to several domestic violence nonprofits across Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana.

Some of the organizations that receieved donations include Gingerbread House, The Fountain’s Community Development Corporation (CDC), and Families Helping Region 7. 

In total, Fif distributed $500,000 across multiple nonprofits. The Queens native even made an appearance in Louisiana to explain why he chose to give back to the area.

“The idea of making a donation to these organizations came along with me producing the documentary for Netflix. I said I would donate proceeds to domestic violence and sexual assault victims, and I kept my word. I didn’t say where I would make the donations, but I like Shreveport.”

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