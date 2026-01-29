Alleged Victim of Diddy Is Suing 50 Cent Over “Distorted Account” In Netflix Diddy Docuseries

Despite his participation, Howard was not pleased with the final product, claiming the six-part docuseries twisted his accounts of the sexual encounters that also involved Diddy's girlfriend at the time, Cassie Ventura.

Howard also claims that production promised him a "complete and truthful account would be told" when he was being courted to participate in the docuseries.

Bernard Smalls / 50 Cent

50 Cent’s brilliant trolling of his longtime nemesis Diddy has landed him in some legal trouble.

Billboard reports that ex-sex worker, Clayton Howard, hit Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Netflix with a lawsuit for “distorting” his story in the viral docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

Howard was one of the many alleged victims of Diddy’s traumatic sexual exploits, claiming he was hired to participate in the alleged “freak-offs” and made an appearance in the Netflix docuseries that G-Unit general produced.

Despite his participation, Howard was not pleased with the final product, claiming the six-part docuseries twisted his accounts of the sexual encounters that also involved Diddy’s girlfriend at the time, Cassie Ventura.

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Howard is now claiming that what millions of people saw in the docuseries was a “calculated misrepresentation” of his experience.

Per Billboard:

“Defendants deliberately edited, distorted, and misrepresented plaintiff’s account to portray Cassie Ventura — plaintiff’s primary trafficker — as a victim, while omitting and suppressing plaintiff’s testimony that he was sex trafficked by Ventura, thereby inflicting severe harm upon plaintiff’s reputation.”

Howard also claims that production promised him a “complete and truthful account would be told” when he was being courted to participate in the docuseries.

Howard Claims The Docuseries Paints Cassie Ventura As Just A Victim & Not As An Accomplice

Instead, his accounts were changed, painting Ventura as a victim, rather than an accomplice, as he alleged in a pending lawsuit.

“This calculated misrepresentation was done in furtherance of defendant Curtis Jackson’s personal and business vendetta against Sean Combs and to create a commercially profitable narrative that silenced a documented trafficking victim to protect a documented trafficker,” the lawsuit states.

Diddy Tried To Stop 50 Cent & Netflix’s Docuseries

Since its December release, Sean Combs: The Reckoning garnered over 50 million views. Howard is the second person to file legal action against the Netflix docuseries.

Diddy first tried to block the series from being released, claiming in his legal filing that the behind-the-scenes footage featuring him was illegally obtained.

Combs’ argument was unsuccessful, and according to reports, Netflix has pushed to move Howard’s case from New York state to federal court.

Howard is seeking at least $20 million in damages and wants Netflix to include a note before each episode stating: “edited and may not reflect complete testimony.”