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Does Offset Have A Gambling Problem?

Following a shooting at a Florida Casino, folks are speculating that Offset could allegedly have a gambling problem.

Published on April 8, 2026
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Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event
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Offset getting shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, has already turned into one of the messiest Hip-Hop stories floating around right now. Still, the bigger conversation supposedly isn’t just about the shooting itself. Folks are speculating that Offset could allegedly have a gambling problem.

According to police and multiple reports, the incident followed some kind of altercation, and while Offset’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening, the internet immediately started connecting the situation to rumors, claims, and long-running talk about gambling debts.

Authorities have said the investigation is still ongoing, and Lil Tjay was arrested on a disorderly conduct-related charge tied to the altercation, not the shooting itself. Lil Tjay’s attorney has also denied the online rumors linking him to the gunfire.

That’s where the “does Offset have a gambling problem?” question starts coming in. Right now, there is no confirmed public evidence from Offset himself saying he has a gambling addiction or problem, so that part has to stay firmly in the allegedly and supposedly category, but a bunch of people are speaking up all at once, which is why the chatter got so loud so fast.

Reports and social media posts tied to the fallout claim the bad blood around this latest incident may have stemmed from an alleged $10,000 debt involving Lil Tjay. At the same time, commentators like DJ Akademiks have gone even further, claiming Offset may have a serious gambling issue. None of this has been officially proven, but it has clearly become part of the public conversation surrounding the shooting.

Then you’ve got Ebro adding his own story to the pile. While reacting to news of the shooting, Ebro publicly claimed that Offset still allegedly owes him $5,000 from a Super Bowl wager. His point wasn’t framed like a legal accusation, so much as another example of a pattern he says he experienced personally. Around the same time, former NFL star Dez Bryant also claimed that Offset once owed him $8,000 from a bet and said he never forgot how that situation went down. Again, these are still claims from public figures, not court-verified findings or anything official. Still, when multiple people start telling similar stories at the same time, it naturally adds fuel to the narrative.

What makes this whole thing hit even harder is that the gambling rumors aren’t being discussed in a vacuum. They’re being attached to a very real shooting, an active investigation, and an already public rap-world tension that supposedly had been bubbling for a while. That’s why the story feels bigger than simple gossip. When people hear claims about unpaid bets, casino losses, and a possible $10,000 dispute with another rapper, they start trying to connect every dot at once. But the truth is, a lot of what’s circulating online still lives in that blurry area between rumor, commentary, and secondhand accounts. The confirmed facts are that Offset was shot, he is reportedly stable, and investigators are still sorting out exactly what happened.

So for now, the fairest answer is probably this: people are absolutely asking whether Offset allegedly has a gambling problem, and enough public claims are floating around to explain why that question has gotten so loud. But as of now, those allegations are still just that — allegations, suppositions, and internet-fueled claims. Until Offset addresses the situation himself, or something more concrete emerges through reporting or investigations, it would be a reach to present any of it as a settled fact. Still, between the supposed Lil Tjay debt, Ebro’s $5,000 claim, Dez Bryant’s $8,000 claim, and Akademiks openly suggesting the issue may be serious, this is one of those stories where the rumors are no longer at whisper level. They’re front and center, and people are definitely paying attention.

RELATED: Offset Hits Back At Lil Tjay Calling Him A Rat After Shooting Incident

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