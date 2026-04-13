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Trump-Backed Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán Loses Election

Trump-Backed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán Loses Election

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who enjoyed support from President Trump, lost the election after holding the position since 2010.

Published on April 13, 2026
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General election in Budapest

Viktor Orbán, the former Prime Minister of Hungary, made a bid to extend his time in office with the help of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Despite the support of Trump and Vance for the Hungarian strongman, Viktor Orbán lost to Péter Magyar, with some calling it a rebuke of right-leaning political aims.

As reported by CNN, Péter Magyar, representing the Tisza party, which promotes a center-right philosophy, was up against Viktor Orbán’s far-right Fidesz party. Many in Hungary were sour on Orbán, citing his conservative leanings and support of Vladimir Putin and Russia.

Hungary, under Orbán’s guidance, was reformed in an authoritarian fashion, which attracted the attention of Trump and Putin. Vance was in Hungary just days before the weekend election in support of Orbán’s party in hopes of beating back his challenger.

Orbán conceded on Sunday (April 12), calling the loss “painful” but offering congratulations to Magyar and the Tisza party. Magyar was once a Fidesz insider and supporter of Orbán, and ran on a platform to reverse the state of public transportation, health care, and other social and public health matters.

Magyar also ran on a promise of rebuilding Hungary’s connection with the European Union and NATO, which President Trump has also expressed disdain for, with leaders of those groups giving their own set of congratulations.

Some critics say that Magyar, despite running opposite to Orbán, also promotes conservative ideals but is framed as taking a far gentler approach.

On X, reactions to Viktor Orbán losing to Péter Magya have rolled in, noting that President Trump and Vice President Vance’s full-throated support failed to yield a win for Orbán. Find those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

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