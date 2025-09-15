Subscribe
News

Vice President JD Vance To Host ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ In Tribute

Published on September 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held In Washington, D.C.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has galvanized conservatives from the highest office in the land and beyond. Vice President JD Vance, who framed himself as a close friend to Charlie Kirk, will host the slain activist and podcaster’s eponymously named broadcast on Monday (September 15) in tribute.

 

Taking to X, Vice President JD Vance shared with his followers that he would be hosting Kirk’s program for a special edition meant to honor him.

Related Stories

“Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show. Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend,” read Vice President Vance’s post, along with a Rumble link pointing to the program. Vance and his wife, Usha, transported Kirk’s body from Utah to Arizona aboard Air Force Two.

In a glowing tribute to Kirk, Vance referred to him as a “true friend” and praised him for his assistance in securing the election to the second-highest office in the land. Vance also noted that their friendship began in 2017 after the vice president appeared on an episode of Tucker Carlson’s show and received a private message from Kirk.

Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded, will host a memorial service at the State Farm Stadium in nearby Glendale on September 21.

On X, reactions to Vice President JD Vance’s hosting of The Charlie Kirk Show sparked some responses. We’re sharing a handful below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

JD Vance
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
drake
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-PRESS ROOM
News
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Games
Panera x NTWRK x T-Pain x Day of Craveable Drops
News
'Grace for the World' Concert In St Peter's Square
News
US-ECONOMY-FEDERAL RESERVE-POWELL
News
Trending Stories
President Trump Attends Pentagon Ceremony On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11
10 Items
Politics

No Surprise, Donald Trump Fails To Unite The Country Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Delivers Despicable Speech From The Oval Office

Games

50 Cent Looks The Part In First Footage of Him As Balrog In The Upcoming ‘Street Fighter’ Movie

US-POLITICS-HOMICIDE-MASS-MEDIA-CRIME
15 Items
News

Charlie Kirk Shooter Identified As White Utah Man Tyler Robinson

Birdman Beats 1 Interview
News

DJ Akademiks Reveals Birdman Has Been Chaperoning NBA YoungBoy On Tour, “I’m Here So He Don’t F*ck Up The Money”

Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration
Culture

YNW Melly’s Co-Defendant YNW Bortlen Folds & Takes Plea Deal In Murder Case

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
News

Meg Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson To Attend Jay-Z’s REFORM Gala

10 Items
PHOTO OPS

Adin Ross Says Megan Thee Stallion Used A Mariachi Band To Serve Him Legal Papers, The Hotties Love It

Real American Freestyle League Visits "Fox & Friends"
16 Items
News

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes For Suggesting “Involuntary Lethal Injections” For Unhoused Individuals, X Asks Why Does He Still Have A Job?

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close