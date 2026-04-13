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Clipse Tear Down Coachella Set, Travis Barker Joined Them On Stage

Clipse Tear Down Coachella 2026 Set, Travis Barker Joined Them On Stage

Clipse continued their well-earned victory lap this past weekend with their first-ever performance at Coachella 2026.

Published on April 13, 2026
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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Clipse continued their well-earned victory lap this past weekend with their first-ever performance at Coachella 2026.

Despite a few technical hiccups throughout the performance, the duo of Pusha T and Malice powered through the one-hour set. Travis Barker gave the assist for the first four songs on the setlist, including a shortened version of the Grammy-winning track “Chains & Whips.”  

While the main focus was on selections from their latest project, Let God Sort Em Out, the VA-bred duo also showed some love to past joints like “Grindin’” and “Keys Open Doors.” With a long catalog of big hits and album sleepers, it would be easy for Clipse to add an additional hour without losing momentum. 

Towards the end of the set, the brothers ripped through a performance of “Let God..” standout track, “The Birds Don’t Sing,” accompanied by a montage of family photos, showcasing years of their brotherhood and the support they had along the way.

Malice, with a slightly cracked voice, poured his emotions into the heavy verse. “You told me that you loved me/It was all in your tone/“I love my two sons” was the code to your phone/Now you’re gone.”

The duo were emotional as they looked at the final photo on the screen, showing their late parents. It served as a true testament of the family support that carried the duo through over 20 years of musical triumphs and downfalls. 

In all, the set showcased the Clipse has longevity in Hip-Hop. With another gem in their collective crown, we’re looking forward to seeing the next chapter in their legendary career.

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