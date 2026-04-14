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SZA Calls Cap On Coachella Backup Rumors For Justin Bieber

SZA Calls Cap On Being Offered Six Figures To Be Justin Bieber’s Backup For Coachella

SZA is clearing the air after rumors spread that she was offered a headlining spot in case Justin Bieber backed out of Coachella.

Published on April 14, 2026
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68th Grammy Awards
Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

SZA is clearing the air after rumors spread that she was offered a headlining spot in case Justin Bieber backed out of Coachella.

While there was never any real indication that “Bieberchella” was in jeopardy, speculation about a backup plan made its rounds online. Some reports even claimed the SOS singer was offered a six-figure deal to step in, but she called cap on the rumors.

“Lmao who made this up? I’ve seen this 4 times now. I’m in New York no one paid me a dime. Wishing everyone the best.”

Short, calm and straight to the point, salute to SZA for shutting down the rumors with ease.

Reports of the alleged offer now appear to be false. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber went on to headline the festival and reportedly walked away with a $10 million payday after putting on a show.

As for SZA, she’s been in New York, staying out of the mix. Still, fans have started to speculate that she may be locked in on new music, especially after teasing a new project is coming soon.

Last month, the Snooze singer also shared her thought on artists using AI, saying she believes it can’t replicate real human creativity.

“I’m not up against the pop girls… not up agianst the R&B girls. I’m up against anti-intellectualism and doing things easy. The type of blend of information my human experience provides, AI can’t even be prompted to f*ck with. I want to just let this angst drive me into bizarre directions.”

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