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Swae Lee Cuts Confidential Deal In Alleged Paternity Suit

Swae Lee Reportedly Cuts Confidential Deal In Alleged Paternity Suit

Published on April 15, 2026
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Swae Lee
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Swae Lee is reportedly closing the book on a legal dispute that had been lingering in the background for a while. The Rae Sremmurd rapper is said to have reached a private agreement in a paternity case tied to a woman who claimed he fathered her young son.

As per TMZ, court documents show Swae Lee informed a Florida judge that a confidential agreement had been reached and that all matters in the case had been resolved. Per the report, he did not admit to or deny the allegations laid out in the original complaint.

The case reportedly dates back to 2023, when a woman named Marla Naranjo filed legal paperwork seeking to establish that Swae Lee was the biological father of her then-3-year-old son. According to the filing cited by the celebrity news site, she alleged that the rapper had not been involved in the child’s life and pushed for primary custody, along with monthly child support.

TMZ also reported that Naranjo claimed the child was entitled to financial support tied to Swae Lee’s success. The outlet noted that she also raised concerns about his lifestyle and travel schedule, arguing that it made him unable to provide a stable environment for the child.

Still, the most important development now appears to be that the matter did not drag into a louder or messier public courtroom battle. Instead, both sides reportedly reached a confidential settlement, which often signals that the parties involved would rather handle sensitive family matters behind closed doors than continue fighting things out in open court.

That alone is notable, especially in a celebrity case where details can quickly become tabloid fuel. Rather than allowing the dispute to play out through a long chain of filings, hearings and public statements, the reported agreement suggests there was enough common ground to resolve things privately.

TMZ further noted that the case had seen little significant movement since August 2025, when Swae reportedly referenced the confidential settlement. That timeline makes this latest development feel less like a sudden surprise and more like a formal confirmation that the situation had already been headed toward a quiet resolution.

Swae Lee has largely kept his personal life from becoming too much of a running storyline compared to some of his peers, even as his name continues to carry weight in rap and pop circles. Best known as one-half of Rae Sremmurd alongside Slim Jxmmi, Swae helped define an era with records like “No Type,” “Black Beatles” and “Swang,” while also carving out a strong lane on his own through melodic hooks and crossover features.

Outside of group success, he has built a reputation as one of the more recognizable voices of the past decade, popping up on major records and stretching his sound well beyond traditional rap boundaries. That is part of why even a relatively low-key court development like this still draws attention. Fans may know him for the music first, but once legal issues and family matters enter the picture, headlines tend to follow.

At this point, the biggest takeaway is that the alleged paternity suit appears to have been resolved privately, with neither side airing out much more than what had already surfaced in court paperwork. In a media climate where every celebrity dispute can turn into a spectacle, a confidential settlement is about as quiet an ending as it gets.

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