Godzilla Heads To New York City In New Teaser Trailer For ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’

Source: Toho / Toho

It’s been three years since Takashi Yamazaki unleashed his monster masterpiece on the masses in Godzilla Minus One, and while critics and audiences alike lauded his iteration of the iconic kaiju from Japan, can he follow that up another classic? We’re about to find out.

On Tuesday (April 14), Yamazaki took to Cinemacon to give audiences a taste of what he’s been cooking up in the lab with the first teaser trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero and from the looks of things, it’s going to be a banger.

According to Deadline the Japanese director told the audience he knew he had his work cut out for him to avoid the curse of the “sucky sequel” that’s plagued classic films for decades but still had hope he could pull off the seemingly impossible saying, “The journey from Minus to Zero will not be an easy one,” he told the annual confab of exhibitors. “Right now, we are pouring all of our technology into this new story of desperation and hope to theaters around the world.”

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Keep in mind that Godzill Minus One had a budget of roughly $10-$15 million and they still ended up taking home an Oscar award for Best Visual Effects. We can only imagine what they’ve got in store for us after Minus One raked in an impressive $115 million worldwide along with praise and love from Godzilla fans across the globe. It should be a banger.

While the new teaser trailer for Minus Zero doesn’t offer much in terms of plot or storyline, we do know that the stars of Minus One, Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe will be returning as will a renovated and possibly more dangerous Godzilla who makes his walks past the Statue of Liberty on his way to the city that never sleeps.

Will Godzilla end up taking a huge bite out of the Big Apple? Will he encounter another kaiju who’s been laying dormant in the Western hemisphere? We don’t know what the plan is but we do know we’ll be finding out when Godzilla Minus Zero stomps into theaters on November 6, 2026.

Check out the trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out in the comments section.