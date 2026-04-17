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Nigel Sylvester Gifts Fat Joe & Jadakiss A Pair Of His Jordan 4s

Nigel Sylvester Gifts Fat Joe & Jadakiss A Pair Of His Air Jordan 4s “Brick After Brick” Because Life Is Unfair

Published on April 17, 2026
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Nigel Sylvester, Fat & Jada Air Jordan 4
Source: @joaandjada / Instagram

Sneakerheads are only a few weeks away from being dealt all the L’s and punching air in frustration when the highly anticipated Air Jordan 4 “Brick After Brick” by Nigel Sylvester hits retailers on May 9, but luckily for Fat Joe and Jadakiss, they won’t have to experience our pain as they’ve already got their pairs (Bastards!).

In anticipation for the upcoming release of his latest Air Jordan collaboration, Nigel Sylvester has been making the media rounds and stopped by Joey Crack and Jadakiss’ podcast. To show his love and appreciation, Nigel showed up with a few pairs of his own crack, the “Brick After Brick” Air Jordan 4s. Showing up with a few pairs in hand for the Hip-Hop legends, Nigel blessed the men with the grails that sneakerheads are foaming at the mouth for as May 9 approaches.

Resembling the classic Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red” colorway, the beauty of the “Brick After Brick” lies in the details. From the creamy-colored netting on the base to the “BIKE AIR” logo on the heel tab (the man is a legendary biker), the sneakers are destined to be one of the must-have Air Jordans of all time.

While stock numbers for this release are unknown as of now (probably 25,000-50,000), we know two pairs are already off the market as they’ve gone to Fat Joe and Jadakiss. As if these men didn’t have the money to pay resale prices like most of us will be subjected to.

Still, we not hating… aight maybe just a bit. It should’ve been us!

Check out Nigel Sylvester bless Joe and Kiss with his upcoming grails and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop May 9.

Related Tags

Air Jordan 4 Retro Fat Joe jadakiss sneakers

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