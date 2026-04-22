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Tucker Carlson Regrets Helping Donald Trump Win A Second Term

Too Late To Apologize: Tucker Carlson Says “Sorry” For Helping Donald Trump Win A Second Term

Carlson said he and his brother Buckley are "implicated" in helping making Trump president again.

Published on April 22, 2026
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  • Carlson admits he and his brother 'implicated' in Trump's 2024 win, feels 'tormented' by it
  • Carlson previously expressed disdain for Trump in leaked text messages, but later supported him
  • Social media slams Carlson's apology as 'empty' and a setup for a future presidential run
Tucker Carlson Regrets Helping Donald Trump Win A Second Term
PATRICK T. FALLON / Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson is currently having a “come to Jesus” moment regarding his support for Donald Trump and helping secure a second term, but social media is giving him the side-eye.

The former Fox News host is now saying he is sorry after revealing he feels he’s somewhat responsible for helping Oranger Mussolini get back into the White House, and effectively putting on a masterclass of ruining Americans’ lives.

The revelation came during a recent episode of Carlson’s podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show, when he spoke with his brother, Buckley Carson, who was also a speechwriter for Trump, saying they were both “implicated” in helping Trump win a second term.

Per TMZ:

Carlson said he and Buckley are “implicated” in making Trump president again … and, he says it’s not enough to simply say they changed their minds … because he feels they, and millions of others, are the reason for the state of affairs.

He said, “So I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences, you know? We’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, and it was not intentional.”

Tucker Carlson Expressed His Disdain For Donald Trump In Text Messages

Tucker Carlson was once a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, but later soured on him. In Tucker’s text messages revealed as part of Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News, the former Fox News host said “I hate him passionately,” referring to the current occupant of the White House.

Carlson added, “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” and that “I truly can’t wait.”

He did eventually get back on the Trump train, but is now expressing regret after POTUS launched a stupid war with Iran, which he is struggling with despite his claims that he’s “won the war.” Carlson was not on board with the United States getting involved and basically kowtowing to Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel.

In response, Trump slammed Tucker along with alt-right Hulk Hogan, Alex Jones, and Candace Jones, who have also been vocal against the war in Iran, calling them “stupid nut jobs” on Truth Social.

Tucker’s son, also named Buckley, worked for J.D. Vance but eventually stepped down from his role as press secretary to the Vice President. Sources close to the situation tell the celebrity gossip site his dad’s beef with Trump had nothing to do with that.

Social Media Is Not Buying Tucker Carlson’s Apology

Social media isn’t really trying to hear what Tucker Carlson has to say regarding Trump, and feels it’s too late to apologize, being that we still have three more years of this madness.

“That Tucker Carlson apology for helping elect Donald Trump is empty as hell and just a setup for him to run for president. Don’t get suckered in,” one user on social media wrote.

Popular political commentator JoJoFromJerz wrote, Tucker Carlson can take his ‘I’m sorry I misled people on Trump’ bullshit ‘apology’ and shove it up his fish stick trust fund ass.”

No lies detected.

You can see more reactions below.

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Donald Trump POLITICS Tucker Carlson

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