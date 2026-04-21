Shaboozey Saddles Up For New Album ‘The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales’

Shaboozey is not easing into his next chapter. The genre-blending star is going full cinematic with his newly announced album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales.

As spotted on Billboard, the new project is set to arrive on July 31 and is being framed as a full-on concept album, with a dramatic trailer helping set the tone for what sounds like a revenge-driven Western story. Other early details around the rollout also note that Jamie Foxx narrates the trailer, adding even more movie energy to the reveal.

After breaking through in a major way with Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going and the massive success of “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey now looks ready to show fans a different side of his artistry. Instead of simply building on the momentum of his last run, he appears to be swinging bigger with a project rooted in narrative, character and world-building.

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In the press release, Shaboozey made it clear that this album is not some quick follow-up thrown together to capitalize on a hot streak. According to the artist, this next body of work has been years in the making and represents a deeper creative leap for him as both a songwriter and storyteller.

“Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going was a journal entry and an opportunity for the world to get to know more about me as a person,” Shaboozey wrote in an Instagram Post. “That album changed my life. I never expected people to connect with the album and enjoy it the way they did. But now I want to show the world who I am as an artist and storyteller. The Outlaw Cherie Lee is a project that’s been several years in the making and has gone through many iterations. It’s a western about revenge told continuously through every song, centered on the character Cherie Lee.”

He continued, “It explores so many themes, as many timeless westerns have: revenge, redemption, and romance, through the eyes of a protagonist looking to challenge everything she once thought true about her world. I poured all of myself into this and I hope people become as immersed in the world and the journey as I have. This album was a promise to myself and something, no matter what, I had to keep. It pushed my songwriting and storytelling to new heights, and I couldn’t be more proud to say it’s done and almost yours.”

That statement alone makes it plain this is not being positioned as just another album cycle. Shaboozey is aiming for something more immersive here, something that plays like a full universe instead of a loose collection of songs. Revenge, redemption and romance are classic storytelling ingredients, but putting them inside a continuous Western narrative gives this release a different kind of weight.

It also feels like a smart evolution for an artist who has already shown he can bend genre lines without losing his point of view. Shaboozey has always had an ear for mixing country, hip-hop, rock and folk textures in a way that feels natural rather than forced. A project like The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales sounds like the kind of swing that could push that identity even further.

So while plenty of listeners may have first locked in through the hits, this next release sounds like it is meant to deepen the connection. If the trailer is any indication, Shaboozey is not just dropping another album. He is building a world and inviting fans into it.

You can see the trailer for The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales below.