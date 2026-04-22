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Enphamus Drops Video For "Max Payne" Featuring Young Nudy

Certified Fresh: Enphamus Premieres Video For “Max Payne” Featuring Young Nudy

Georgia’s own, Enphamus drops an exclusive premiere of his “Max Payne” video on Hip-Hop Wired.

Published on April 22, 2026
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Enphamus PR Assets
Source: Courtesy Of Enphamus / Enphamus PR Assets

Enphamus is this month’s Certified Fresh artist you need to have on your radar.

Off the heels of his latest release, “Max Payne,” featuring Young Nudy, the Albany born, Atlanta raised rapper is stepping into a moment where he’s got something to prove.

Enphamus’ grind has been different from the jump. Early on, he was hitting local malls across Georgia using straight guerrilla promo tactics, rapping for anybody who would listen just to build his YouTube up. In an exclusive with Hip-Hop Wired, he broke it down:

“Pulling up the mall everyday rapping to people, trying to get 100 subscribers on YouTube. It took me about 2 weeks to get 100 subscribers.”

He also spoke on the first time things really went up for him, when rapper Hotboii tapped him on Instagram Live and the moment took off.

“I started rapping on Instagram Live, then the rapper Hotboii from Orlando, I got on his live on October 2021. When I got on his live, I rapped, I got like 3,000 followers. I woke up to 20,000 more followers. I seen it going viral everywhere. I told myself I guess I can make this a career man.”

Fast forward to now, Enphamus is premiering the official video for “Max Payne” on Hip-Hop Wired. When we asked about linking up with Nudy on the record, he kept it simple:

“Me and Nudy got a common family member, I brought him to Patchwork studios, we have been talking for a little minute. I already had the song done with an open verse. I got there, and Nudy just laid it down. Real humble dude.”

For anybody just tapping in, Enphamus’ “Max Payne,” you need to run “Ride Wit A Shoota” & “No Biggie 2” to get the full picture.

Tap in with the exclusive early premiere of “Max Payne” video now on Hip-Hop Wired.

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