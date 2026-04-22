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Xbox Game Pass Reportedly Flirting With Pick-Your-Plan Option

Xbox Game Pass Reportedly Getting A Pick-Your-Plan Option

It's unclear how a pick-your-plan option would work, but many speculate there could be options like removing the Fortnite Crew pass and keeping only day-one releases for new games, for example.

Published on April 22, 2026
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  • The move is to help the service achieve a long-term goal of being "more flexible," which aligns with what the new Xbox CEO, Asha Sharma, has been preaching since an internal memo leak revealed she said Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was too expensive.
  • Sharma is trying to make Xbox Game Pass "the best value in gaming" once again, and honestly, is on the right path.
Xbox Game Pass Reportedly Flirting With Pick-Your-Plan Option
Xbox / Xbox Game Pass

Fresh off the news that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass were getting price cuts, a new report suggests that a pick-your-plan option is being considered.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft is considering a pick-your-plan option that would let gamers create their own version of Xbox Game Pass.

The website claims the move is to help the service achieve a long-term goal of being “more flexible,” which aligns with what the new Xbox CEO, Asha Sharma, has been preaching since an internal memo leak revealed she said Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was too expensive.

It’s unclear how a pick-your-plan option would work, but many speculate there could be options like removing the Fortnite Crew pass and keeping only day-one releases for new games, for example.

Or if you don’t use Xbox Cloud Gaming (which you totally should), you can also remove that from your plan.

The idea alone, which should still be taken with a grain of salt, has intrigued gamers who have been screaming that the service is too expensive.

Following the removal of Call of Duty from the day-one release formula, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price was cut to $23, effective immediately, making subscribers who don’t play Call of Duty very happy.

Sharma is trying to make Xbox Game Pass “the best value in gaming” once again, and honestly, is on the right path.

What Are Gamers Saying About The Rumored Pick-Your-Plan Option

Gamers are also reacting positively to this news. One person X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “That would actually make it a hell of a lot more appealing to people like me who honestly just want a barebones subscription service with no other crap theyll never use.”

Another social media user wrote, “This would be the best move they can make. I don’t use cloud, EA, Ubi or Crew. Them trying to force me to pay more for “value” I never us is exactly why I dropped back to essential when they added Ubi & Crew for $10 more.”

We shall see if this comes to fruition; until then, you can peep more reactions below.

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