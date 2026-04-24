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Offset Unfazed After Hospital Release, “People Get Shot Every Day “

Tough times don’t last, but tough people do, and Offset is living proof of that.

Published on April 24, 2026
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Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Tough times don’t last, but tough people do, and Offset is living proof of that.

After being shot a few weeks ago, the former Migos rapper is already back in motion. In a sit-down with Andy Bachman, Set made it clear that no matter the situation, the work doesn’t stop.

“We here man, I’m pushing. At the end of the day the grind don’t stop. I don’t want nobody to feel sorry for me, or no sh*t like that. People get shot every day bro.”

The Atlanta rapper even compared himself to the Energizer Bunny, keeping that same relentless mindset.

“Gotta keep pushing, like the Energizer Bunny, man. Keep this sh*t pushing. We don’t got time to be slowing down.”

Just days after the incident, Offset was already back on stage doing what he does best, performing for his fans. He even rolled out in a wheelchair and still delivered, showing he wasn’t about to let a speed bump slow him down.

His mother, Latabia Woodward, called his quick return nothing short of a miracle.

“I don’t typically address things about my son on social media. I learned a long time ago that facts rarely survive the internet, and I refuse to feed that machine… But today, I have to speak. Six days ago, my son was shot. Four days later, he was released from the hospital. Last night he was on stage doing what he loves to do. He is a miracle walking.”

Despite the setback, Offset is already back outside, showing that the grind don’t stop.

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