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Suspect In Killing Big Boi’s Uncle Denied Bail

A Fulton County judge has denied bond for a teenager accused in the killing of Remoin Patton Sr., the uncle of Big Boi.

Published on April 24, 2026
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A Fulton County judge has denied bond for a teenager accused in the killing of Remoin Patton Sr., the uncle of Big Boi.

Back in June 2025, the 62-year-old was shot and killed in Atlanta. According to reports, the incident stemmed from a traffic dispute that escalated into a deadly confrontation. Jabyrion Crumbley has been charged in connection to the shooting and is facing multiple charges. 

As of recently, a judge denied the 19-year-old’s request for bond, keeping him in custody as the case moves forward. Prosecutors argued that the nature of the incident and evidence presented did not support his release.

Crumbley has claimed in court that the shooting was an act of self-defense. According to statements made during proceedings, the altercation allegedly began when Patton was making a turn, which led to a verbal dispute between the two.

The situation escalated, ultimately resulting in Patton being shot in the back. After the shooting, he lost control of his car and crashed into a nearby home, adding another layer of severity to the incident.

Authorities have pointed to the fact that Patton was shot in the back as a factor in disputing the self-defense claim, using it to support their argument against bond.

Following the tragedy, Big Boi took to Instagram to honor his uncle, sharing memories and paying tribute.

RIP to my Uncle Remoin Patton AKA ‘Uncle Moonie.’ #PattonBoys #LongLiveUncleMoonie.”

Crumbley remains in custody as the legal process continues, with the case expected to unfold further in the coming months.

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