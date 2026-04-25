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Tony Montana's Mansion In 'Scarface' Goes Up For $237M

Say Hello To My Little Mortgage: ‘Scarface’ Mansion Goes Up For $237M

Frank Lopez's crib; elevators in living rooms.

Published on April 25, 2026
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On the set of 'Scarface'

The house made famous by Scarface is now on the market, and of course, the price tag is doing the absolute most.

As spotted on Deadline, the waterfront Key Biscayne mansion featured in Brian De Palma’s 1983 classic has been listed for a casual $237 million.

The sprawling estate sits on 2.38 acres and comes with all the expected Miami excess: 868 feet of waterfrontage, a boat dock, floor-to-ceiling windows, a piano-shaped pool, five bedrooms, and the steel-and-glass elevator that movie fans will instantly recognize.

While many fans associate the property with Tony Montana because, well, Scarface, the mansion was actually used as the home of Frank Lopez, the drug lord played by Robert Loggia. Lopez, of course, was the man Tony eventually outgrew, outschemed, and violently removed from the board as he made his infamous climb from Cuban refugee to cocaine kingpin.

The film, starring Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, has lived several lives since its 1983 release. Critics were mixed at first, but Hip-Hop culture helped turn Scarface into something closer to scripture. From posters in dorm rooms to references in rap lyrics, Tony Montana’s rise-and-fall story became a shorthand for ambition, excess, paranoia, and the dangerous cost of wanting everything.

The house itself has a pretty wild history outside of Hollywood, too. According to reports, the estate was once part of President Richard Nixon’s “winter White House” compound in Key Biscayne. The property’s helipad also dates back to that presidential era, which adds another layer to an already ridiculous piece of real estate lore.

The current owner, investor John Devaney, reportedly bought the home in 2003 after spotting the helipad during a helicopter lesson. If the mansion sells anywhere near its asking price, it could become the most expensive residential sale in Miami-Dade County history, topping the $170 million purchase Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg recently made in Indian Creek Village.

You can read more about the listing here.

Photo: Getty

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