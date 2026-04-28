StockX Introduces New “Store At StockX” Selling Method

Source: StockX / StockX

In 2026, sneaker resellers are finding that the secondary market just isn’t what it used to be, but still, StockX is trying to keep people engaged in the hustle and has introduced a new method to move product at a faster and more cost-effective pace.

Over the weekend, StockX introduced its new “Store At StockX” program, which basically allows people to buy and sell product without ever having possession of them. Huh? What in the NFT?!

Apparently, the new method of moving product will allow select people to purchase items and store them directly in StockX-managed facilities. Once verified by StockX, the buyer can simply relist the item for sale on the website. While customers can still choose to have the items shipped to them directly, StockX is banking on this method to save time and shipping fees at a time when the economy is on the brink of collapse and everyone is trying to save a dollar in any way they can.

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“By eliminating the need to physically move products, Store at StockX marks an evolution in how people engage with our marketplace,” said StockX CEO Greg Schwartz. “It unlocks new opportunities for users who already buy with the intent to resell, while lowering barriers for those previously deterred by shipping costs and other fees. At the same time, it removes the burden of handling and storing inventory — two of the biggest challenges in resale today.”

While we’re not sure how sellers and buyers will react to this new method, we’re sure some people will try it. Everyone is trying to do what they can to move product more efficiently and cost effectively.

“Store at StockX demonstrates how we’re leveraging our existing infrastructure to provide meaningful new capabilities to our customers,” said Schwartz. “This feature delivers a faster, more efficient way to trade on StockX, enabling sellers to respond to market opportunities in near-real-time.”

StockX will also soon enable StockX Pro Buying users to pay for purchases using proceeds from their previous sales on the platform.

As for how it works:

Sign in to StockX Pro Buying Select a product and choose “Store at StockX” at checkout Once the item is verified, ownership transfers to your StockX account and appears in your inventory Relist the item for sale, or request shipment at any time (shipping fees apply)

Will you be using “Store At StockX”? Do y’all still trust their authentication reputation? Let us know in the comments section below.