Nike And StockX Settle Trademark Infringement Lawsuit
Two of the biggest names in the sneaker world have put their legal differences behind them. Nike and StockX have settled their trademark lawsuit.
As per Complex Nike and StockX have come to an agreement over the apparel giant’s claims that the resale platform used their trademarked without authorization. After almost two years of back and forth through their respective legal teams both brands formally notified a New York federal court on Friday, Aug. 29 that they would dismiss the case with prejudice. According to Business of Fashion, the companies released a joint statement stating that the case has been resolved “amicably.” According to the original filing submitted in 2022 the “Nike did not approve of or authorize StockX’s Nike-branded Vault NFTS” the lawsuit reads. “Those unsanctioned products are like to confuse consumers, create a false association between those products and Nike, and dilute Nike’s famous trademarks.”
In March 2023 the legal battle took an interesting turn when Nike claimed that a noted reseller had purchased over 30 fake pairs of sneakers directly from StockX. The shoes ranged from Air Jordan 1’s to the Ben and Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky” SB Dunk. This addendum alleged that StockX’s authentication system is “deeply flawed” and used “deceptive advertising practices.” In response StockX said “despite numerous opportunities to offer feedback or criticisms, at no time in the past did Nike express concerns to StockX about its authentication processes. The motive behind Nike’s newfound litigation position is suspicious at best.”
The settlement terms have not been publicly disclosed.
