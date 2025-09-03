Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Nike And StockX Settle Trademark Infringement Lawsuit

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

StockX photos

Source: StockX / StockX

Two of the biggest names in the sneaker world have put their legal differences behind them. Nike and StockX have settled their trademark lawsuit.

As per Complex Nike and StockX have come to an agreement over the apparel giant’s claims that the resale platform used their trademarked without authorization. After almost two years of back and forth through their respective legal teams both brands formally notified a New York federal court on Friday, Aug. 29 that they would dismiss the case with prejudice. According to Business of Fashion, the companies released a joint statement stating that the case has been resolved “amicably.” According to the original filing submitted in 2022 the “Nike did not approve of or authorize StockX’s Nike-branded Vault NFTS” the lawsuit reads. “Those unsanctioned products are like to confuse consumers, create a false association between those products and Nike, and dilute Nike’s famous trademarks.” 

In March 2023 the legal battle took an interesting turn when Nike claimed that a noted reseller had purchased over 30 fake pairs of sneakers directly from StockX. The shoes ranged from Air Jordan 1’s to the Ben and Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky” SB Dunk. This addendum alleged that StockX’s authentication system is “deeply flawed” and used “deceptive advertising practices.” In response StockX said “despite numerous opportunities to offer feedback or criticisms, at no time in the past did Nike express concerns to StockX about its authentication processes. The motive behind Nike’s newfound litigation position is suspicious at best.”

The settlement terms have not been publicly disclosed. 

Related Tags

lawsuit nike StockX Trademark

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk
News

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023
8 Items
Music

Funk Flex Announces Last Hot 97 Show (At 7PM) Is Sept. 1, DJ Enuff Exits

State Founding Will Investing 70 Million in Heat/Cooling Pumps Across NYCHA Developments
News

2 Men Posing As NYCHA Employees Rob A Woman Of $200K In Brooklyn Project

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close