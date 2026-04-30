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‘GTA 6’ Price Will Be Very Reasonable Accoring Take-Two CEO

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick Claims ‘GTA 6’ Price Info Is Coming Soon

Strauss seemingly throws cold water on the idea of GTA 6 costing $100 at launch.

Published on April 30, 2026
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  • Zelnick was very candid about the jitters he is experiencing as we get closer to GTA 6's release, touching on the magnified pressure surrounding the game, which he claims he also experiences with other big initiatives the company embarks on.
  • As for the game's price, Zelnick didn't provide any details, but said the company is keeping the current consumer market climate in mind.
  • He also noted that we can expect pricing information for Grand Theft Auto 6 "soon."
‘GTA 6’ Price Will Be Very Reasonable Accoring Take-Two CEO
Rockstar Games / GTA 6

GTA 6 is without a doubt the most anticipated game of the year, and has many wondering if it will also be the first video game priced at $100. According to Take-Two Interactive’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, we will learn that information very soon.

Speaking with Jennifer Maas, Variety’s senior business writer for TV and video games at the inaugural Interactive Innovation Conference in Las Vegas, Zelnick was very candid about the jitters he is experiencing as we get closer to GTA 6’s release, touching on the magnified pressure surrounding the game, which he claims he also experiences with other big initiatives the company embarks on.

“I run so scared with regard to all of our releases — just multiply it by a billion this time around,” Zelnick told Maas. “And I think the minute you stop running scared, you better get a different job if you’re in the entertainment business. Because [if] you claim success before you have it — you will largely be wrong.”

As for the game’s price, Zelnick didn’t provide any details, but said the company is keeping the current consumer market climate in mind. “How do we deliver something amazing and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable,” Zelnick said.

He also noted that we can expect pricing information for Grand Theft Auto 6 “soon.”

Hopefully, they get that information before someone leaks it, as the game studio has been the victim of several cyberattacks, including one earlier this month, in which hackers threatened to release data from a game that is still in development.

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