Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

Young Thug Considers Rebrand Due To Jeffrey Epstein

Young Thug Considers Rebrand Over Unwanted Name Association To Jeffrey Epstein

Young Thug wants no parts of any association with Jeffrey Epstein, not even by name.

Published on May 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Young Thug wants no parts of any association with Jeffrey Epstein, not even by name.

The Atlanta rapper jumped on X after seeing a tweet that read, “And just like that…everybody stopped talking about the Epstein Files,” and had a quick reaction:

“I’m changing my f*cking name bro.”

Meek Mill chimed in, asking, “What you gone change it to?” Clearly joking, but a fair question.

Thugger’s government name is Jeffrey Williams, so you can see why he might be ready to switch it up. If he does, it wouldn’t be his first time playing with a name change.

Back in 2016, 300 Entertainment’s label head Lyor Cohen announced Thug would be rebranding himself.

“Young Thug is not going to be Young Thug anymore. His new name is gonna be, ‘No My Name Is Jeffrey.’ That’s his new name. Please respect us to actually segue and utilize his name going forward, okay? Because it’s important.”

That didn’t last long…

A couple years later, he floated another name change to “Sex,” which also didn’t stick. 

At the end of the day, fans still call him Young Thug, but with everything tied to the Epstein name back in headlines, you can’t blame Thug for considering about a rebrand.

Related Tags

Jeffrey Epstein Young Thug

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Erika Kirk Discusses Her Late Husband Charlie Kirk's New Book On "Hannity"

    Erika Kirk Cries “Whiteface” Over Druski Skit. Internet Can't Get Past Her Outfit

    Cassius Life
    46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards

    Flex Excellence: London Vick Stepped Out For Prom & The Dress Speaks For Itself

    Bossip
    Key and Peele | 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Sep 2016

    Comedian Going Viral For Her Story About Key & Peele And Their Wives

    Cassius Life
    Lexie Brown, Klay Thompson, and Megan Thee Stallion

    Lexie Brown Calls Out Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion For Not Setting The Record Straight Amid Affair Allegations

    Bossip
    Trending
    President Trump Makes a Statement From White House After Possible Shooting At WHCA Dinner
    19 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Hit Dog Hollering? : Donald Trump Reacts BIGLY To Jeffrey Epstein Mention During ’60 Minutes’ Interview

    Comment
    17 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Candace Owens The Latest Recipient of Donald Trump’s Racist “Low IQ” Insult

    Comment
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Your Tax Dollars Being Wasted: Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Takes Kid Rock on Apache Helicopter Joy Ride

    Comment
    18 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Megan Thee Stallion’s Broadway Run Ends Early, Mase & Cam’ron Share Tired Sexist Opinion On Her Breakup With Klay Thompson

    Comment
    Ellie The Empress
    14 Items
    News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    Baes & Baddies: Ellie The Empress Represents “The City Beautiful” With Style

    Comment
    Trending
    Celebrity  |  Written By O Mazariego

    New Couple Alert? Dr. Dre Seen Holding Hands With ‘The Valley’ Star Michelle Saniei

    Comment
    7 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    The MAGA Girls Are Fighting: Laura Loomer Threatens To Expose Candace Owens

    Comment
    HavinMotion
    12 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Washington DC Area Rapper HavinMotion Dies At 22

    Comment
    Jim Jones
    jim jones  |  Written By Weso

    Jim Jones Puts Lowe’s Manager On Blast After Police Called On Him

    Comment
    11 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    No One Asked For This: Donald Trump Will Desecrate U.S. Passports With His Orange Mug

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close