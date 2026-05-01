Subscribe
Close
50 cent

50 Cent Faces Lawsuit From Ex-Staffer Alleging Harassment

50 Cent Faces Lawsuit From Ex-Staffer Alleging Retaliation & Harassment

The ex-employee is making serious claims, and his legal team is already swinging back.

Published on May 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

50 Cent Celebrates New Year's Eve At E11EVEN Miami
Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Legal issues are back in the mix for 50 Cent, this time involving a former employee who claims things went left behind the scenes.

As spotted on TMZ, Monique Mayers, a former employee of the G-Unit mogul, has filed a lawsuit accusing 50 Cent of retaliation and harassment. In the complaint, Mayers claims things went bad after she refused to follow certain alleged requests, including one where she says 50 pressured her to file a false police report accusing his driver and bodyguard of stealing his car and $600,000 in cash.

Mayers says she declined, and claims that decision put her in 50’s crosshairs. According to TMZ, she alleges 50 retaliated by firing her and also forced Forbes to retract a feature story about her. From there, Mayers claims she was subjected to a years-long intimidation campaign.

50 Cent’s legal team is strongly denying the allegations. Fif’s attorney Reena Jain told TMZ they “categorically and strenuously deny the baseless allegations made in a recent civil complaint filed by Monique Mayers.” Jain also called Mayers a “disgruntled former employee who was terminated for cause over five years ago.”

Jain continued, “This lawsuit is nothing more than a transparent attempt to use the guise of a legal proceeding to seek an unjustified payday well outside of the applicable Statute of Limitations.”

She also pushed back on Mayers’ claims regarding alleged threats, telling TMZ, “Furthermore, [50 Cent] takes any and all threats to himself, his current and former employees, and any witnesses incredibly seriously. Contrary to the false narratives being peddled in this complaint, when these alleged threats were brought to light, Mr. Jackson’s legal counsel actively encouraged Ms. Mayers to go to the authorities. Moreover, Mr. Jackson’s counsel proactively reported these alleged threats to law enforcement as well to ensure they were thoroughly investigated.”

50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, has built an empire across music, television, spirits and digital media, but this lawsuit puts him in a much more serious spotlight. Mayers’ claims have not been proven in court, and based on the response from 50’s side, his legal team is ready to fight the complaint hard.

50 has yet to address the matter publicly.

Related Tags

50 Cent harassment lawsuit

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Erika Kirk Discusses Her Late Husband Charlie Kirk's New Book On "Hannity"

    Erika Kirk Cries “Whiteface” Over Druski Skit. Internet Can't Get Past Her Outfit

    Cassius Life
    46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards

    Flex Excellence: London Vick Stepped Out For Prom & The Dress Speaks For Itself

    Bossip
    Key and Peele | 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Sep 2016

    Comedian Going Viral For Her Story About Key & Peele And Their Wives

    Cassius Life
    Lexie Brown, Klay Thompson, and Megan Thee Stallion

    Lexie Brown Calls Out Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion For Not Setting The Record Straight Amid Affair Allegations

    Bossip
    Trending
    President Trump Makes a Statement From White House After Possible Shooting At WHCA Dinner
    19 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Hit Dog Hollering? : Donald Trump Reacts BIGLY To Jeffrey Epstein Mention During ’60 Minutes’ Interview

    Comment
    17 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Candace Owens The Latest Recipient of Donald Trump’s Racist “Low IQ” Insult

    Comment
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Your Tax Dollars Being Wasted: Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Takes Kid Rock on Apache Helicopter Joy Ride

    Comment
    18 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Megan Thee Stallion’s Broadway Run Ends Early, Mase & Cam’ron Share Tired Sexist Opinion On Her Breakup With Klay Thompson

    Comment
    Ellie The Empress
    14 Items
    News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    Baes & Baddies: Ellie The Empress Represents “The City Beautiful” With Style

    Comment
    Trending
    Celebrity  |  Written By O Mazariego

    New Couple Alert? Dr. Dre Seen Holding Hands With ‘The Valley’ Star Michelle Saniei

    Comment
    7 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    The MAGA Girls Are Fighting: Laura Loomer Threatens To Expose Candace Owens

    Comment
    HavinMotion
    12 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Washington DC Area Rapper HavinMotion Dies At 22

    Comment
    11 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    No One Asked For This: Donald Trump Will Desecrate U.S. Passports With His Orange Mug

    Comment
    Jim Jones
    jim jones  |  Written By Weso

    Jim Jones Puts Lowe’s Manager On Blast After Police Called On Him

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close