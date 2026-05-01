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HHW Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 5.1.26

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 5.1.26

In the new version of CRT FRSH, we're featuring 20 songs, alternating between acts you should know and acts you need to know.

Published on May 1, 2026
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Young adult man listening headphones in urban setting

Peace to the entire Hip-Hop Wired nation, massive and crew! We’re back with another update to our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist, so let’s get into it.

I want to explain how I approach curating the CRT FRSH playlist. Most importantly, I don’t segregate my Hip-Hop. Every form of music from the main cultural tree deserves a listen and a look. When I construct the playlist, I want to include all regions across the States and, when applicable, across the globe. I also want to entertain every fan of Hip-Hop, not just those who enjoy one segment of it. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s get to it. — D.L. Chandler, lead curator for CRT FRSH

Can you believe it’s already May? The year is zooming by, and there are a lot of drops we’re still digesting in the past week alone.

This week, we open up the playlist with Latto’s “GOMF” from her upcoming album, Big Mama, featuring GloRilla on the helpout. Canada’s Mike Shabb is one of our favorite rappers and producers, and his new Hood Olympics 2 project has plenty to choose from, but we went with the vibey “DONT KNOW.”

Tee Grizzley looks to be prepping a return to the masses after dropping a single back in March, and he’s back again with “Still Going,” and we follow that with Sacramento rapper Chuuwee’s “Sedative.”

Isaiah Rashad just dropped his latest album, IT’S BEEN AWFUL, and we went with the closing track “719 FREESTYLE,” and afterwards, we added Nick Grant’s “Same Song” featuring a powerful feature from Punch.

Salute to Sexyy Red, BbyMutha, Fly Anakin, BossMan Dlow, Sir Michael Rocks, Rick Ross, French Montana, Max B, Smoke DZA, Premo Rice, Luh Tyler, Trim, El Cousteau, Icewear Vezzo, Mello Buckzz, NugLife, Xp The Marxman, Raz Fresco, Denzel Curry, BKTHERULA, TiaCorine, Jenevieve, Freddie Gibbs, SALIMATA, Flau’Jae, Rosco P Coldchain, Nicholas Craven, and Malcolm Kamal.

See us in two weeks for our next update. Peace!

Photo: Getty

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