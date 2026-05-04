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Kid Cudi Drops M.I.A. From Tour Over Offensive “Illegals” Rant

Published on May 4, 2026
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M.I.A. and Big Boi In Concert - Austin, TX
Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Kid Cudi ain’t having it. Mr. Rager reportedly kicked M.I.A. off his current Rebel Ragers Tour after the MAGA-friendly artist was booed for her offensive rhetoric during a recent show.

The tour was announced back January 2026, with M.I.A., Big Boi and more announced as the opening acts for the North American dates that run from late April through late June.

But during the May 2 show in Dallas at May 2 the Dos Equis Pavilion, M.I.A. comments on her support for the GOP went viral for all the wrong reasons.

“I’ve been canceled for many reasons. I never thought I would be canceled for being a brown Republican voter,” she said. But then sealed her fate when she added, “I can’t do ‘Illegal,’ though some of you could be in the audience.” 

Apparently, that was enough for Cudi to cut ties. Variety first reported that the “Erase Me” has fired M.I.A. from the tour. Taking to IG, the Cleveland multihyphenate related that the TK rapper and singer’s services were no longer needed.

“TOUR UPDATE: M.I.A is no longer on this tour. I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn’t want anything offensive at my shows, cuz I already knew what time it was, and I was assured things were understood,” reads Cudi’s statement. “After the last couple shows, I’ve been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants. This, to me, is very disappointing, and I wont have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding. Rager.”

And that’s that on that.

The “Paper Planes” rapper eventually took to X, formerly Twitter, to cop pleas, noting that half her team didn’t even make it to the show over visa issues. but she’s still getting cooked.

Last we heard from “M.I.A.” she was claiming that JAŸ-Z told her to get plastic surgery, allegedly. Play stupid games, you know the rest.

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kid cudi M.I.A. MAGA

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