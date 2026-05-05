It’s Time: EA Sports Drops Epic UFC 6 Reveal Trailer

For more than a decade, fans of mixed martial arts have enjoyed several iterations of EA Sports’ UFC titles, which last released in 2023. This summer, UFC fight fans the world over can rejoice as EA Sports dropped a reveal trailer for the sequel to UFC 5, the highly anticipated UFC 6.

With nearly three years passing since the release of UFC 5, the announcement of UFC 6 and its accompanying trailer has only upped the excitement. According to a company press release, EA Sports has made significant tweaks to the game’s fighting system, which we’ll share below.

Using Markerless Capture, UFC 6 promises to feature the promotion’s top fighters and all of their signature moves, coupled with the latest generation of Sapien Technology. Fighters will stand and throw like their real-life counterparts, and the addition of Signature Strikes will ensure that the experience is as close to the action without actually hopping in the Octagon.

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A new physics system bolstered by Real-Time Contact will demonstrate the bone-crunching jabs, hooks, uppercuts, knees, elbows, and leg strikes, bringing the action right to your respective consoles or devices.

“EA SPORTS™ UFC® 6delivers a deeper, more dynamic fight experience,” said Nate McDonald, EA SPORTS UFC 6’s Lead Producer. “Every element is designed to reflect the individuality of real fighters. Our goal is to capture the sport as faithfully as possible and bring players closer to the Octagon than ever before.”

The game will introduce new game modes, including the Hall of Legends and The Legacy. These modes will allow players to follow in the paths of legends of UFC’s glorious past or forge their own journeys from the backyard brawls to the bright lights.

As is customary for sports games, cover athletes figure prominently in the game’s Standard Edition. Alex “Poatan” Pereira, the former two-time light heavyweight champion and former middleweight champion, will grace the cover. Pereira, who is moving up to heavyweight to hopefully capture gold there, still stands as one of the division’s best strikers.

“Representing Brazil on the cover of UFC 6 means everything to me. This is for the fans who believed in me from the very beginning,” said Alex Pereira, featured athlete on the Standard Edition cover. “EA SPORTS made my fighter look as powerful as the real thing and nailed my left hook. The fans will get the true Poatan. Chama.”

For the game’s Ultimate Edition, Max “Blessed” Holloway will take the cover athlete slot, a fitting honor for one of the most electrifying warriors of the promotion.

“Being the face of the UFC 6 Ultimate Edition is an honor,” said Max Holloway. “I’ve always approached MMA like a gamer. It’s about being creative, having fun and not backing down. I’m excited to see how fans bring the pressure.”

Fans who are still playing UFC 5 are well aware that this was coming, thanks to a handy pop-up within the game, but the trailer shows just how much painstaking detail went into improving the experience.

Sharing the finer details of both editions below:

Ultimate Edition Includes:

Fighter Pass: UFC Legends (8 new fighters. Instant access to Randy Couture and Ken Shamrock, both making their EA SPORTS UFC debut + 6 fighter drops to come)



Expansion Pass (Your access to 2 fully-loaded expansions, which include new modes and more. Coming Winter 2026 and Summer 2027)



VIP Pass (Henry Cejudo (UFC 238), Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC 248), Jiri Prochazka (UFC 295), Khalil Rountree (UFC 307) and Jon Jones (UFC 182) 5 Fighter Skins, 6 VIP Cosmetic Items, 3 VIP emojis and ongoing progress boosts and rewards across the game)



Pre-order Bonus: Iconic Moments Bundle (The Korean Zombie, Miesha Tate, and Leon Edwards Fighter Skins)

Rivalry Bundle (Israel Adesanya (UFC 281) and Paulo Costa (UFC 241) Fighter Skins + 500 UFC points)

Players who pre-order the EA SPORTS™ UFC® 6 Standard Edition will receive:

3 Fighter Skins (Iconic Moments Bundle: The Korean Zombie, Miesha Tate, Leon Edwards)

To pre-order the game for PlayStation or Xbox and stay up to date, click here.

—

Photo: UFC/EA Sports