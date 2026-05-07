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Kodak Black Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges In Florida

Kodak Black Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges, Connected To 2025 Case

Kodak Black was arrested on Wednesday (May 6) in Florida on a drug trafficking charge stemming from a 2025 case.

Published on May 7, 2026
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Kodak Black aka Bill K. Kapri Mugshot

Kodak Black is back in legal hot water after the rapper was arrested this week in Florida in connection with a 2025 investigation of another matter. According to several reports from local outlets, Kodak Black was booked on a drug trafficking charge.

Florida outlet WPLG reports that Kodak Black, 28, was arrested on Wednesday (May 6) in central Florida and was booked on a felony charge of trafficking MDMA, a known stimulant.

Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, was involved in an incident back in 2025 in the city of Orlando. Officers there responded to gunshots near Children’s Safety Village in the city and discovered several individuals standing near two parked vehicles.

Officers on the scene discovered the smell of marijuana coming from a BMW SUV and discovered the drug, along with a pink pill that was later found to be MDMA. Black, originally from Pompano Beach and currently residing in For Lauderdale, greeted officers and stood by as they conducted their search.

In the other vehicle, a Lamborghini SUV, officers found narcotics, cash, and firearms. The arrest warrant detailing the findings also listed that $37,000 in cash, a bag containing more MDMA, and documents connected to Black.

The investigation also connected images from Black’s Instagram account to items they found at the site of the Orlando arrest in 2025.

While Black and his associates denied connections to the bag of MDMA, he reportedly demanded to have his cash returned to him, claiming it belonged to his business. The amount of MDMA found equaled around 25 grams.

Black is expected to appear in court on Thursday (May 7).

According to TMZ, Kodak Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, is planning to fight the drug trafficking charge, telling the outlet, “We look forward to yet another fruitful resolution to another case that should have never been filed.”

Photo: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Related Tags

Crime and Justice Crime and Punishment florida Kodak Black

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