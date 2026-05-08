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French Montana "Haaan”-dles Business Against Rick Ross In Verzuz

French Montana “Haaan”-dles Business Against Rick Ross In Verzuz Battle

French Montana takes home a win against Rick Ross in the latest Verzuz battle.

Published on May 8, 2026
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Rick Ross Celebrates His Birthday At Mr. Hospitality's El Tucán With Haute Living And Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
Source: Romain Maurice / Getty

French Montana takes home a win against Rick Ross in the latest Verzuz battle.

When the battle was first announced, fans gave it an underwhelming response, with many claiming it would turn into a snooze fest centered around who had the better Drake feature. Once the battle got underway, the culture was quickly reminded just how many hits both French and Rozay have delivered over the years.

French held his own with records like “Unforgettable,” “Ain’t Worried About Nothin’,” and “Shot Caller.” Meanwhile, Ross countered with anthems including “Aston Martin Music,” “Stay Schemin’,” and “Hustlin’.” 

One of the funniest moments of the night came when Ross performed “Aston Martin Music” without Drake’s vocals, seemingly trolling fans after online jokes suggested the battle would basically come down to Drizzy’s assisted hits.

French Montana also delivered one of the biggest moments of the night by bringing out Max B to perform their new record, “Ever Since You Left Me.” The performance felt especially celebratory, as the two shared the stage together while fans continued welcoming Max B home following his prison release.

Hot 107.9 personality DJ Holiday also showed love to French after serving as his DJ for the event, posting a heartfelt message online afterward.

“Love you 4 Life brother!! A true testament of friendship at its highest!!! We’ve created some mf moments in the music world and you’ve always stayed solid and put me in positions to shine with you @frenchmontana Your a goat and my brother 4 life!! Congratulations on last night and thank you for trusting me to light it up w/ you!!!

Check out the full reactions to the French Montana and Rick Ross Verzuz below.

Salute to both French and Rozay

Hot take.

A celebration Hip-Hop needed.

Very fitting of Ross.

W take.

Related Tags

French Montana Rick Ross verzuz

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