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Charlamagne Tha God Grills Dana White About Donald Trump

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Dana White Out For “Glazing” Donald Trump During Breakfast Club Interview

White is used to taking over interviews and shutting down questions he doesn't really care to answer, but that wasn't the case when Charlamage hit him with some hard-hitting questions about his bromance with Trump.

Published on May 10, 2026
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  • White's close ties to Trump put him on the defensive during Breakfast Club interview
  • Charlamagne accused White of 'glazing' Trump despite his low approval ratings
  • White struggled to justify his continued support for Trump's controversial policies
Getty Images / Charlamagne Tha God / Dana White

Dana White met his match in Charlamagne Tha God during a recent interview on The Breakfast Club.

The UFC owner got grilled by The Breakfast Club co-host about his close ties to Orangel Mussolini, aka Donald Trump.

White is used to taking over interviews and shutting down questions he doesn’t really care to answer, but that wasn’t the case when Charlamage hit him with some hard-hitting questions about his bromance with Trump.

Dana White claims he isn’t political, and said he leans a little liberal, but his bald-headed behind stumped for Trump numerous times. He has even spoken at the Republican National Convention and is hosting a UFC event on the White House lawn.

Charlamagne Accuses Dana White of “Glazing” Donald Trump

Well, during the interview, Charlamagne asked White if he cosigned all of the problematic policies Trump pushes, and in one clip that has gone viral, accused him of “glazing” the President while inquiring why his loyalty remains so firm despite Trump being the most unpopular President.

White did his best to deflect and tap dance around Trump’s historic 62% disapproval rating and the fact that UFC fans are struggling under his friends’ “leadership” and policies, specifically the Iran war and his stupid tariffs.

When Charlamagne pressed him about his response to Trump failing the people, White did his best to dodge the question, like one of his fighters dodging a Superman punch.

“I don’t know if I agree that he’s failing the people. When the President is done in three years, people will look back and realize a lot of the good things. See, I’m closer to him too, and I see all the good things that he does,” White said. “You’re never going to have a president that everybody approves 100% of everything they do, and not everything is always going to be perfect. You’re going to have some things that work out great and a lot of things that don’t when you’re the President of the United States.”

It was honestly the most uncomfortable we have ever seen White, and we appreciate Charlamagne and The Breakfast Club for holding his feet to the fire.

We won’t be shocked if he never goes on the popular morning radio show ever again.

You can see reactions to Dana White getting grilled below.

Related Tags

Charlamage Tha God Donald Trump POLITICS The Breakfast Club ufc

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