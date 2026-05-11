Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Rededicates Street For Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur, also known to the wider world as 2Pac, continues to influence Hip-Hop culture nearly 30 years after his passing. This weekend, the late rapper and actor was honored by Mayor Brandon Scott in Baltimore with the rededication of a portion of a street now known as Tupac Shakur Way.

Tupac Shakur Way was first dedicated to the late rapper after his tragic death in 1996. This past Friday (May 8), the hometown Baltimore Orioles hosted a 2Pac bobblehead night, as reported by local outlet WMAR.

And while that honor could’ve rested on its own for the former Charm City resident, Mayor Scott rededicated a portion of Greenmount Avenue in the city’s Pen Lucy neighborhood, where Shakur lived during his teenage years with his mother, the late Afeni Shakur. Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, the rapper’s sister, also unveiled a peace pole.

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In Ms. Shakur’s role in running the foundation named after her brother, the poles represent an opportunity in the community to foster and promote an end to street violence. Ms. Shakur, who hasn’t been to Baltimore in four decades, explained the mission of the foundation.

“Our plan and mission is to unify with the on-the-ground organizations here in this community. Follow students from kindergarten to college. We dedicate our resources, our brain, our heart, and our funds to children coming from this community, living through this community,” Ms. Shakur said.

Ms. Shakur was at the Friday Orioles game against the Oakland Athletics, a fitting game for the bobblehead night considering her family’s ties to the Bay Area. Ms. Shakur also threw out the first pitch.

Shakur attended the Baltimore School for the Arts alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, with the pair becoming close friends. Shakur eventually moved to Marin City in Northern California.

Tupac Shakur Way is at the 4000 block of Greenmount Avenue in the city’s North District.

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Photo: Getty