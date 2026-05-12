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Damson Idris Laughs Off Druski’s Black British Actor Slander

The comedian got the diaspora discourse jumping again.

Published on May 12, 2026
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Druski 2026 BET Awards
Source: Erik Umphrey / BET

Black British actors are now the target of Druski’s latest viral skit. Thankfully, Damson Idris seems to be taking the jokes in stride.

The comedian has been on a ridiculous run lately when it comes to parody content, and his latest clip poking fun at Black British actors is already making rounds online. As per Complex, the skit eventually caught the attention of Idris himself, who appeared to laugh the whole thing off instead of taking offense.

In the clip, Druski fully leans into the ongoing internet jokes about Black British actors dominating Hollywood roles tied to Black American culture. He spoofs everything from slavery-era dramas to the type of classic hood films that defined the ’90s. He exaggerated the accents, delivery, and audition-style acting that social media has been clowning for years now. The skit instantly sparked reactions online because, honestly, the impressions were a little too accurate.

Damson Idris, best known for his breakout role as Franklin Saint on Snowfall, seemingly embraced the joke instead of pushing back against it. “You ain’t sh*t,” he wrote in the comments. That reaction probably helped the clip travel even faster online, especially since people were already quoting lines from the skit within hours of it dropping.

At this point, Druski has pretty much mastered the art of tapping into whatever corner of the culture people are already debating and turning it into content. His Erika Kirk parody did serious numbers online, with Druski leaning into the kind of character work that makes his skits travel fast. Before that, his Black church skit also had the internet talking, especially because it poked at some of the over-the-top antics from certain church leaders that can feel less like ministry and more like a money grab.

That’s been the formula behind a lot of Druski’s success. The skits land because they feel recognizable without trying too hard to over-explain the joke. Whether he’s clowning music industry personalities, relationship culture, or now Black British actors in Hollywood, he usually finds a way to hit the exact tone the internet is already talking about.

You can see the Black British actor skit below.

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