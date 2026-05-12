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Lawsuit Claims Netflix's 'The Rip' Made Miami Cops Look "Dirty"

Police Officers Claim Ben Affleck & Matt Damon’s Movie ‘The Rip’ Made Miami Cops “Look Dirty” In Lawsuit

In the lawsuit, they claim the movie caused "substantial harm" to their reputations, and it made them look like "dirty cops."

Published on May 12, 2026
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  • In the lawsuit, they claim the movie caused "substantial harm" to their reputations, and it made them look like "dirty cops."
  • The two cops also allege that the case featured in the movie used "distinctive elements of a real law-enforcement investigation."
  • So what do the two cops want? Well, they are hoping to win "a public retraction and correction," and "the addition of a prominent disclaimer" to the movie.
Netflix's "The Rip" New York Premiere
Cindy Ord / Matt Damon / Ben Affleck

Two police officers hated how Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Netflix movie The Rip portrayed Miami law enforcement so much that they decided to sue.

We wished we were joking.

According to legal documents obtained by Complex, two officers who work for the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s office have filed a lawsuit against Damon and Affleck.

In the lawsuit, they claim the movie caused “substantial harm” to their reputations, and it made them look like “dirty cops.”

Per Complex:

Per legal documents reviewed by Complex, officers Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana have sought to take legal action against Artists Equity, the production company founded by the frequent collaborators. Damon’s LLC production company, Falco Productions, is also named as a defendant in the defamation lawsuit. The Netflix-distributed action thriller was written and directed by Joe Carnahan and stars Damon and Affleck in the lead roles.

In the lawsuit, Smith and Santana argued that the movie presents itself as “inspired by true events” and depicts officers engaging in “criminal misconduct.”

The two cops also allege that the case featured in the movie used “distinctive elements of a real law-enforcement investigation.”

“Although the film uses fictionalized names, it unmistakably identifies the Miami-Dade Police Department,” the lawsuit continues, while claiming that the case in the film is very similar to a real-life drug-money seizure case both officers participated in in June 2016. “Family members and colleagues have also remarked that Plaintiffs must have used seized funds to complete personal property improvements, purchase vehicles and vessels, and afford private schooling for their children.”

So what do the two cops want? Well, they are hoping to win “a public retraction and correction,” and “the addition of a prominent disclaimer” to the movie.

They are also seeking “compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney fees.”

The honestly hilarious lawsuit has already hit a snag thanks to several issues in their original filing, prompting a judge to tell them they have until Tuesday, May 12, to file an amended complaint.

Good luck with that.

Related Tags

Ben Affleck lawsuit Matt Damon netflix

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