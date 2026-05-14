Subscribe
Close
Tech

Gamer Slapped With Lifetime Ban For Leaking 'Forza Horizon 6'

Gamer Taunts Devs Following Lifetime Ban For Leaking ‘Forza Horizon 6’

Playground Games acknowledged the leak while denying that it was the result of a pre-load issue.

Published on May 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Playground Games issued severe punishment for leakers, banning them for over 7,000 years.
  • One leaker shared more footage despite the ban, claiming he can easily bypass it.
  • The leaker downplayed the ban, saying they only lost progression and can still play online.
Gamer Slapped With Lifetime Ban For Leaking 'Forza Horizon 6'
Playground Games/ Xbox / Forza Horizon 6

Playground Games confirmed that its next installment in the Forza Horizon franchise was leaked ahead of its release date and issued severe punishment for the gamers involved.

Several gamers were banned for 7,000+ years by Playground Games after they allegedly leaked footage of Forza Horizon 6 ahead of its release date.

Getting banned for leaking games ahead of their launch is nothing new, but the severity of the punishment is what is raising eyebrows.

What’s even crazier is that one of the leakers shared even more footage of himself taking the game for a spin, even though he was already banned from playing it.

Polygon reports that in the seven-minute clip uploaded by the DVS Squad, one of the alleged leakers shared details about the situation and claimed no cheating tools were involved, while boasting that his channel is getting more views.

Per The Verge:

“I knew the risk, I simply didn’t care,” he said. DVS Squad explained he was an experienced Forza modder and would have no trouble at all circumventing the ban. The developers could try and issue a hardware ban, he claimed, and he would know exactly how to overcome it. He asserts that he’s been banned before, and it hasn’t stopped him from continuing to enjoy the game. If this time is different, he says it’s because he didn’t care enough to blur out his gamertag.

“I’m kind of glad because it just gives my channel more attention,” the modder said.

The Leaker Claims He Still Has Access To The Game

He also noted that his 7,973 ban cost him the handle he used during the leak, but downplayed the ban by adding he only lost progression and that “I’m free to play online as much as I want, and there’s nothing they can do to really stop it.”

Playground Games acknowledged the leak while denying that it was due to a pre-load issue, a claim many are making on social media.

Yikes.

This news is unfortunate; we are not fans of leaks. But, on a more positive front, the reviews for Forza Horizon 6 are revving up, and the game is sitting at a mighty 91 on OpenCritic.

We have been taking the game for a test drive ourselves and think Forza Horizon 6 is a strong contender for Game of the Year.

Yes. It is that good, and will be sharing our full thoughts on the game.

You can see more reactions to gamers getting banned below.

Related Tags

HHW Gaming video games Xbox

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

    GYATTY GYAL: Copiously Caked Up Chlöe Bailey Causes Commotion With Sun-Kissed Vacay Yams In St. Lucia, Sets Social Media Ablaze

    Bossip
    Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart

    Roasted: Tony Hinchcliffe’s ‘Joke’ About George Floyd Garners More Reactions, Lil Rel Howrey, Tamika Mallory, And More

    Bossip
    President Trump Departs Washington For Trip To China

    Trump Says He Doesn’t Think About Americans Struggling

    Cassius Life

    A Detailed Look At The Swatch x Audemars Piguet Pocket Watch That Social Media Still Promises To Flex

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Atlanta Rapper Jayy Wick Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man Multiple Times

    Comment
    Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Rick Ross On ‘ICEMAN’, “Don’t Nobody Fear Drake Album Release”

    Comment
    Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart
    16 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Kevin Hart’s Roast Delivered Doses Of Race-Tinged Jokes & Questionable Humor (Op-Ed)

    Comment
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings
    2 Items
    ASAP Rocky  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Seemingly Shut Down Met Gala Tension Talk

    Comment
    NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

    Comment
    Trending
    68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Re-Uploaded Amid Drake Album Rollout

    Comment
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
    beyonce  |  Written By Weso

    Inside Beyoncé & JAŸ-Z Exclusive, Invite-Only Met Gala After-Party

    Comment
    2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards - Show
    20 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Sean Duffy Slammed For New “Tone Deaf” Family Reality Show

    Comment
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Drake Rumored To Have Filmed At CN Tower As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

    Comment
    31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
    dr. dre  |  Written By Weso

    Dr. Dre & Kendrick Lamar Support Former High School At Groundbreaking Ceremony In Compton

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close