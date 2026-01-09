‘Fable,’ ‘Forza Horizon 6,’ & ‘Pokémon’ Developer’s RPG Headline Xbox’s First Developer_Direct of 2026

Xbox / Developer_Direct

Xbox is confident that 2026 will be a banger year for Xbox console gamers and is bringing some heat with its first Developer_Direct broadcast of the new year.

Get ready: a Developer_Direct broadcast is coming on January 22, with Xbox promising updates, new gameplay, and insights directly from the teams working on highly anticipated titles coming this year.

Like the previous Developer_Direct broadcasts, the creators of the games will provide us with an inside look at the games and the hard work their teams are doing to bring them to life.

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This direct will feature two staples from Xbox’s most successful franchises, which is fitting as the Microsoft-owned company will be celebrating its 25th anniversary and a new game from one of Japan’s biggest game studios.

UK-based studio Playground Games is looking to have a massive year and will be giving us our first extended look at Fable and blessing us with our first gameplay footage from Forza Horizon 6.

Then we are going to take a trip to Japan to visit Game Freak, the studio behind Pokémon, to get our first in-depth look at their upcoming RPG, Beast of Reincarnation, which was first revealed at last year’s Xbox Games Showcase.

Here is a breakdown of each of the games from Xbox:

Fable

Playground Games welcomes players back to the fairytale land of Albion, with the first in-depth look at Fable – one of 2026’s most anticipated titles. Devs from the Playground team will unveil the magic and mischief that awaits players in this fresh new beginning for the franchise, including a first look at some stunning new gameplay. Of course, the core themes of Fable will all be there – choice, consequence, drama, action, British humor, and (of course) chickens, all reimagined for existing fans and new players alike.

Forza Horizon 6

The Forza team from Playground Games will share a deep-dive on the much-anticipated Forza Horizon 6 as the open world racer takes players to the beautiful and contrasting landscapes of Japan. The segment will deep-dive into a very first look at gameplay, including reveals of new features – and how Japan comes to life in this stunning new installment.

Beast of Reincarnation

Join us as we delve into Game Freak’s intense one-person, one-dog action RPG. For the first time, Game Freak will reveal details of our protagonist Emma’s innovative plant manipulation actions and gameplay with her canine companion, Koo. In Beast of Reincarnation, a profound and dangerous world unfolds in post-apocalyptic Japan. Discover the development secrets behind its creation in Developer_Direct.

Sounds lit, will there be another shadow drop like the other Developer_Direct broadcasts? We sure do hope so.

We will be locked in on Thursday, January 22 10 am Pacific / 1 pm Eastern / 6 pm UK.

