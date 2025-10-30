Subscribe
Games

Xbox Hardware Sales Continue To Nosedive

Microsoft shared its Q1 2026 earnings, revealing that Xbox hardware revenue was down 29 percent year over year.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SKOREA-ENTERTAINMENT-GAMING-MICROSOFT-XBOX
JUNG YEON-JE / Xbox

Given recent news about the state of the Xbox Series S and X consoles, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Xbox’s hardware sales continue to nosedive.

Microsoft shared its Q1 2026 earnings, revealing that Xbox hardware revenue was down 29 percent year over year.

This latest financial news paints a bleak picture for the hardware division, as the numbers keep getting worse rather than better. Last quarter, hardware sales were down 22 percent, down 29 percent for the first two quarters of 2025, and down 42 percent in Q4 of 2024.

Things will only get more challenging as the company also has to contend with Donald Trump and his blatant abuse of tariffs, which have forced Microsoft ot make some unpopular decisions like raising the price of the Series X console to $599.

The company has also implemented a new strategy with its “Xbox everywhere” initiative, which promotes the idea that any device that can play its games in the cloud is an Xbox.

Microsoft’s gaming division has also begun ditching the idea of exclusive games and, basically, conceded the “console wars” when it announced that Halo: Campaign Evolved, a remake of the first game in the franchise, is coming to the PlayStation 5.

Despite all the dire news about hardware sales, Microsoft is not out of the console business yet. The company just released two new handheld devices in partnership with ASUS, the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X.

Company heads like Xbox President Sarah Bond and CEO Satya Nadella have also begun teasing the next Xbox console, sharing that it will be a premium, high-powered PC/gaming console experience that will most likely include multiple storefronts, like Steam.

We shall see what the future holds for the company.

Related Tags

HHW Gaming microsoft video games Xbox

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

The 2022 Afro Awards

Masika Kalysha Pens Emotional Tribute To Late Husband Jamar Champ, 'I Can’t Believe This Is Goodbye'

Bossip
Rah Ali Pens Open Letter To Nicki Minaj After Rumors Spread About Her Stealing From The Rapper--'I Can't Allow You To Destroy Me'

Rah Ali Pens Open Letter To Nicki Minaj After Rumors Spread About Her Stealing From The Rapper--'I Can't Allow You To Destroy Me'

Bossip
Jeremy Corbyn Makes A Guest Appearance At Glastonbury Festival

Love In The Time Of Fascism: MAGA Women Are Having A Hard Time Dating

Cassius Life
Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors

Drake Sued For Promoting Gambling On Stake, Social Media Recites “Meet The Grahams”

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three
News

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
15 Items
Celebrity News

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Duke v Arizona
10 Items
News

No Chill: Gilbert Arenas Goes Troll Mode Over NBA Gambling Arrests

P.E.A.C.E.
20 Items
Celebrity News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
News

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals
14 Items
Pop Culture

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

The General Presents Block Talk With Lil Wayne And Birdman
News

Birdman Randomly Shouts Out NBA YoungBoy During Verzuz Battle

Floyd Mayweather, Chingy and Hoopz of Flava Flav Show at BET
News

‘106 & Park Freestyle Friday’ Rapper Posta Boy Has Reportedly Died

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close