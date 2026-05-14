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Lil Tjay Says He Loaned Offset $10K The Night Rapper Was Shot

Published on May 14, 2026
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Early last month, Cardi B’s baby daddy, Offset, had a brush with death when he was shot near a Florida casino, and though initial reports had fellow rapper Lil Tjay somehow involved in the shooting, he has not been charged for the incident.

Still, it seems to be lots of animosity between the two rappers, and now we’re beginning to learn why.

According to TMZ, Lil Tjay revealed his and Offset’s beef centers around the number one reason friends tend to have a falling out: money.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Tjay touched on the topic of his drama with Offset and explained that the night of the shooting, Offset asked him to float him a cool $10,000. While that doesn’t seem like much among famous rappers who carry that much worth of jewelry on their person on any given day, it was Offset’s actions afterwards that left a sour taste in Tjay’s mouth.

Per TMZ:

As Tjay tells it … he later asked Offset when he would pay him back, and the rapper got “all tough” with him — and then, more insultingly … showered strippers with cash in front of Tjay.

Obviously, it’s a pretty interesting story … since, as we reported … according to the FBI and the Seminole Police Department, Offset got into a brawl with a large group — including Tjay, who was later arrested in relation to the fight — outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida on the night of April 6.

It’s one thing to loan someone money to pay rent or bills, but to see them act like an ingrate only to give that money away minutes later to hot and complete strangers would rub anyone the wrong way. Just sayin’.

Later that night, a brawl ensued between Offset and Tjay’s people, and Offset was ultimately shot but bounced back not too long afterwards.

Still, Tjay says he’s “over” the beef. But all it takes is one rap bar to reignite hard feelings in the rap world.

What do y’all think about Lil Tjay’s explanation about his beef with Offset? Justified or nah? Let us know in the comments section below.

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