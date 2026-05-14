Flights Booked: JanSport Is Officially Getting Into The Luggage Game

JanSport has spent decades holding down hallways, college campuses, airport terminals , and just about every “back to school” shopping trip imaginable. Now, the brand synonymous with backpacks is officially getting into the luggage game.

As spotted on Hype Beast, JanSport is officially stepping deeper into travel with its new Good Latitude Collection, a luggage-focused rollout that expands the brand well beyond the classroom backpack space it helped define for generations.

The new collection includes a range of travel-ready pieces designed for weekend trips, longer flights, and everyday movement. Visually, the lineup keeps things clean and functional without losing the laid-back DNA JanSport has always been known for. The bags arrive in multiple color options including understated black and softer earth-toned finishes, while mixing durable shells with minimalist detailing that feels modern without trying too hard.

The luggage itself leans into a balance of utility and style. Some pieces feature hard-shell construction with smooth rolling wheels and structured compartments, while others keep a softer travel silhouette that feels more in line with the brand’s classic backpack roots. There’s also a noticeable focus on organization, portability, and versatility throughout the collection, clearly aimed at people constantly on the move.

What makes the move interesting is how natural it actually feels for JanSport. The brand has already spent years attached to travel in an indirect way. Whether it was kids carrying their backpacks through school corridors, commuters lugging them across subway platforms, or travelers stuffing them into overhead bins, JanSport has long been part of people’s everyday movement. The Good Latitude Collection just pushes that identity further into full-on travel territory.

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

JanSport also appears to be tapping into the growing demand for luggage that doesn’t feel overly corporate or luxury-priced. Instead of trying to compete with ultra-premium travel brands, the Good Latitude Collection keeps things approachable while still giving consumers something that feels elevated from the typical starter suitcase setup.

For a brand that built its reputation on dependable backpacks and everyday practicality, stepping into luggage honestly feels overdue. You can check out the JanSport Good Latitude Collection now through the brand’s official website.