Games

Sprayground Drops 'Destiny 2' Limited-Edition Backpacks

Attention Guardians Sprayground Links With ‘Destiny 2’ For A Backpack Collection You Definitely Need

Published on April 17, 2025
Sprayground x Destiny 2

Source: Sprayground / Destiny 2

Sprayground, the popular brand best known for its collectible backpacks and luggage, is back with another fire collaboration. Fans of Bungie’s shooter, Destiny 2, definitely need this in their collection.
The limited Destiny 2 collection from Sprayground will feature two eye-catching backpacks that have become a staple among street style enthusiasts and young kids. This latest collection celebrates Guardians, Ghosts, and lunar frontiers, all found in Destiny 2, with two amazing backpacks.
“Destiny has cultivated a passionate global community, and we wanted to craft something that truly resonates with the players,” said David BenDavid, Founder and Chief Creative Director of Sprayground. “These backpacks are more than just accessories – they’re a tribute to the game’s lore, visuals, and those who embrace the adventure.”
Sprayground x Destiny 2

Source: Sprayground / Destiny 2

The first backpack is inspired by the Guardians’ floating companions, the Ghosts, which also guide the Lightbearers on their mission to protect the Last City and the solar system from the Witness, Fallen, Hive, Vex, Cabal, Taken, and various other threats. Dubbed the Destiny Ghost Buddy Backpack ($120), it features a plush Ghost on the backpack along with other intricate detailing to help it truly stand out from other backpacks.
Sprayground x Destiny 2

Source: Sprayground / Destiny 2

Next, the Destiny First Light Backpack ($90) draws inspiration from the First Light Lunar Installation, one of the first locations the Guardians explored in the Destiny franchise. It incorporates the facility’s distinctive logo with 曙光 (shǔguāng), meaning “Dawn” or “First Light,” delivering fans another magnificent backpack that is a must-have.
Sprayground x Destiny 2

Source: Sprayground / Destiny 2

How To Get One of The Destiny 2 Backpacks

Both backpacks are currently on sale via Spraygrounds’ website and select retailers, featuring staple features such as a spacious laptop compartment, a plush velour pouch for valuables, and Sprayground’s signature hidden pockets. Hit the gallery below for more photos.

1. Sprayground x Destiny 2

Sprayground x Destiny 2
Source: Destiny 2

Sprayground x Destiny 2 destiny 2,sprayground

2. Sprayground x Destiny 2

Sprayground x Destiny 2
Source: Destiny 2

Sprayground x Destiny 2 destiny 2,sprayground

3. Sprayground x Destiny 2

Sprayground x Destiny 2
Source: Destiny 2

Sprayground x Destiny 2 destiny 2,sprayground

4. Sprayground x Destiny 2

Sprayground x Destiny 2
Source: Destiny 2

Sprayground x Destiny 2 destiny 2,sprayground

5. Sprayground x Destiny 2

Sprayground x Destiny 2
Source: Destiny 2

Sprayground x Destiny 2 destiny 2,sprayground

6. Sprayground x Destiny 2

Sprayground x Destiny 2
Source: Destiny 2

Sprayground x Destiny 2 destiny 2,sprayground

7. Sprayground x Destiny 2

Sprayground x Destiny 2
Source: Destiny 2

Sprayground x Destiny 2 destiny 2,sprayground

