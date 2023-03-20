‘Destiny’ Community Honors The Late Lance Reddick With Touching In-Game Tributes

Lance Reddick was loved not only in the real world but also in the virtual world.
The world was stunned following the tragic loss of Lance Reddick. The actor, best known for his role on the iconic HBO Series The Wire and other standout performances on other shows, was also HUGE in the video game space.
Reddick recently took on the character of Albert Wesker in Netflix’s now-canceled Resident Evil series, a role the showrunner said he was perfect for. Reddick himself wished he could continue playing.
The actor’s likeness brings to life Sylens, the mysterious antagonist in Horizon Zero Dawn and its fantastic sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.
But Reddick has become legendary with players of Bungie’s looter/shooter franchise, Destiny. The actor’s iconic voice is behind the Titan Vanguard of the Tower, Captain Zavala, who issues out missions to guardians.
He was also an avid player of the game as well.
To pay tribute to Reddick, Destiny 2 players have been showing love to Captain Zavala by kneeling in front of him and making other gestures to show love to the 60-year-old actor who died from what is described as “natural causes” by his family.
So dope.
It will be interesting to see how Destiny and the Horizon franchises handle Reddick’s passing because he was integral to the progression of both games’ main stories.
Until then, you can see more touching in-game tributes from Destiny 2 players and more in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Rachel Murray / Getty
