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OVO Mal Says He'll Side With Drake Over JAŸ-Z

OVO Mal of New Rory & Mal Says He’ll Side With Drake Over JAŸ-Z

After JAŸ-Z threw shots at Drake during a brief freestyle at the Roots Picnic, Mal was asked about which side he's on.

Published on June 3, 2026
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Fans of the New Rory & Mal podcast are well aware of co-host Mal’s ties to both Roc-A-Fella Records, JAŸ-Z, and Drake. After JAŸ-Z threw lyrical jabs at Drake during a brief freestyle at the Roots Picnic, Mal was asked about which side he’s on.

Sitting with his cohosts, Rory and Demaris, Mal, real name Jamil Clay, was asked to pick a side in the assumed clash between Drizzy and Hov. Although Mal stated that it isn’t a beef between the pair, he made it clear that the Canadian superstar has his support should a bar-for-bar battle happen in the future.

“I might have to ride with my man Drake,” Mal is heard saying in one clip shared by an X account. Mal, who is the brother of Roc-A-Fella co-founder Kareem “Biggs” Burke and Kyambo “Hip Hop” Joshua, both of whom are affiliated with JAŸ-Z, stuck to his OVO guns when pressed about those connections.

Overall, Mal doesn’t think the two will go beyond a friendly, on-paper lyrical back-and-forth, if anything, and that it shouldn’t escalate to the level of disrespect and ire akin to Drake’s still-ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

For those who may have been living under a rock, the rapper born Shawn Carter delivered a stunning headlining set with The Roots at this year’s Roots Picnic, taking assumed aim at the aforementioned Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, and more.

Photo: Getty

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