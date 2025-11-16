Subscribe
Close
News

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Published on November 16, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Rory Farrell, who hosts the New Rory & Mal podcast with Jamil “Mal” Clay, has found himself in the center of a weekend-long storm of controversy after old tweets resurfaced. Although Rory Farrell attempted to address the tweets in question, which some felt was not advisable, he apologized for his actions in a recent X Spaces event; however, fans aren’t letting up.

 

Rory Farrell has hosted New Rory & Mal for just over four years with Jamil “Mal” Clay after their highly publicized split with The Joe Budden Podcast. Farrell, 35, has enjoyed proximity to Black culture through his work in the music industry before becoming a broadcaster, and is also a notable producer and songwriter, which grants him wide access to artists.

However, Farrell, like many other young people, used X, formerly Twitter, to get off some of their most controversial takes and such. Even just a decade ago, the social media platform had seen its fair share of high-profile controversies and the inner thoughts of celebrities or media figures most aren’t privy to.

In one of the tweets that cropped up late last week, Farrell refers to Beyonce as a “hoodrat” while also aiming shots toward the appearance of Black women in a tweet that read, “I’ve never saw a good looking black woman,” while another read, “There wasn’t a comb on any of these video sets for Blu’s hair?”

While it appears Farrell attempted to scrub some of the tweets from his timeline, fans were swift to catch some of them via screenshot and circulated them widely. Farrell eventually hopped into an X Spaces chat and addressed questions from fans, but it was reportedly dismissive and, to quote Farrell’s former colleague Joe Budden, “arrogant.”

Fans were quick to remind Farrell that, by his own admission, he has said he mostly dated Black women and is the father of a child born to a Black woman. Farrell did take a moment to apologize on his broadcast, referring to himself as a “f*cking d*ck.”

Speaking of Budden, in a recent episode of his podcast, Budden and co-hosts Marc Lamont Hill and Mona discussed Farrell’s actions and apology, which Hill felt was dismissive. Budden called Farrell arrogant and “smug” among other jabs.

We should note that Farrell has deleted his @thisisrory X account, along with podcast producer Demaris “Baby D” Giscombe. In fact, one fan theory is that fans of Kendrick Lamar dug into Farrell’s old tweets because of Giscombe’s seemingly unfavorable opinion of the Compton superstar. However, we’re not exactly able to determine the tipping point with clarity.

On X, the commentary surrounding Rory Farrell’s tweeting past is still going strong. It isn’t known if Farrell will continue to address the matter, but it appears clear that he will have eyes on his words and social media prescence from here on out.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Tags

Rory & Mal rory farrell
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman - Arrivals

‘I’m Still Being Harassed’ Offset Offends New Mommy Cardi After Posting & Deleting Claim That Her Baby Boy Is ‘My Kid’

Bossip
Norfolk State Homecoming 2025

BEHOLD, The Baddest In Green And Gold! A Gallery Of Norfolk State Stunners Who Slayyyed The Spartan Way At Homecoming 2025

Bossip
Golden State Warriors v Oklahoma City Thunder

Steph Curry Splits With Under Armour & Immediately Laces Up The Nike Kobe 6

Cassius Life
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls

Patrick Beverley Arrested Reportedly After Finding Underaged Sister With 18-Year-Old, Social Media Jumps In

Cassius Life
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party
15 Items
News
13 Items
Politics
US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP
14 Items
Politics
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
7 Items
Games
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
News
8 Items
Politics
Trending Stories
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

Nicki Minaj’s Lawyer Parts Ways With Her Amid $10 Million Legal Battle

Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
News

Westside Gunn Hits WWE With A Stone Cold Stunner For Allegedly Kicking Him Out Of Monday Night RAW

P Diddy At HMV inLondon
News

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk
20 Items
News

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 02, 2025
News

Chance The Rapper Condemns ICE At Chicago Show

Kevin Gates
News

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
News

Travis Scott Unveils New Air Jordan 1 Low, Hypebeasts Are Ready

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close