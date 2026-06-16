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Future Teases New Album ’The Real Me’ Following FIFA World Cup Collab

Future Teases New Album ’The Real Me’ Following FIFA World Cup Collaboration

Published on June 16, 2026
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USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Erin Chang/ISI Photos / Getty

Future appears to be gearing up to feed the streets with a new album titled The Real Me.

Fresh off his collaboration with FIFA for the 2026 World Cup, the timing couldn’t be better for the Atlanta superstar to announce a new project. Future, alongside, Tyla, was selected to create the official theme song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, further cementing his global reach.

With several international soccer clubs making stops in Atlanta for exhibition matches, Future was the perfect choice to perform in his hometown. As expected, Hendrix delivered a standout performance and used the moment to fuel anticipation for his next era.

Billboard campaigns featuring the phrase “Future, The Real Me,” have reportedly appeared in multple cities across the United States, sparking speculation that a new album is on the horizon.

While no official release date has been announced, the rollout has already generated excitement among fans wanting new music. If released this year, The Real Me would mark Future’s first full-length project since MIXTAPE PLUTO in 2024. That project featured standout tracks including “TOO FAST,” “LIL DEMON,” and “SOUTH OF FRANCE.”

Pluto also paid tribute to Atlanta’s rich Hip-Hop history with the cover art for MIXTAPE PLUTO, which featured the iconic Dungeon House. The legendary gome served as a creative hub for the Dungeon Family and helped shape the careers of Future and countless other Atlanta artists.

The artwork arrived just months after the passing of Rico Wade, the Dungeon Family co-founder whose influence on Southern Hip-Hop remains unmeasurable.

Adding to the buzz surrounding Future’s next project is his renewed relationship with Drake. After years of reported tension, the two reunited on Drake’s ICEMAN album for the track “Ran To Atlanta,” marking their first collaboration in years.

With the partnership seemingly back on track, fans are already wondering whether another Future and Drake collaboration could be on the way.

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